Looky Here Inc

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Looky Here Inc

About this event

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The 2025 Looky Here Art Auction (MAGPIE SHOW!)

Pick-up location

28 Chapman St, Greenfield, MA 01301, USA

"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong item
"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong
$68

Starting bid

"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong

Acrylic on Panel

9"x7"

Valued at $225

"seraphim" by Lucia Love item
"seraphim" by Lucia Love
$75

Starting bid

"seraphim" by Lucia Love

Ink and Gouache on paper

Valued at $250

"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman item
"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman
$75

Starting bid

"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman

Acrylic in Canvas

16"x20"

Valued at $250

"UNTITLED" 1993 by Karen Axtell item
"UNTITLED" 1993 by Karen Axtell
$90

Starting bid

"UNTITLED" 1993 by Karen Axtell. Oil on Canvas

12"x17"

Valued at $300

"Untitled" by Julia Zanes item
"Untitled" by Julia Zanes
$90

Starting bid

"Untitled" by Julia Zanes

8"x8"

Egg Tempera and Gold Leaf on Board

Valued at $300

“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones item
“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones item
“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones
$30

Starting bid

“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones

16.5 x12.5 print 

(In a 21x17 frame)

Valued at  $100

"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman item
"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman
$75

Starting bid

"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman

Acrylic on canvas

16"x20"

Valued at $250

Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson item
Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson
$15

Starting bid

Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson

Hand-Stamped Art Print

Valued at $50

"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber item
"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber
$60

Starting bid

"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber

Dimensions: 12" x 16"

Material: Watercolor & ink on paper

Valued at $200.00

"Neptune" by Colin Brant item
"Neptune" by Colin Brant
$150

Starting bid

"Neptune" by Colin Brant

Oil on canvas

14" x 16"

Valued at $500

Mobile by Noah Brookman item
Mobile by Noah Brookman
$22

Starting bid

Wood, beads and string mobile 11"x7"

by Noah Brookman

Valued at $75

"Warm Squares" by Kate Nadel item
"Warm Squares" by Kate Nadel
$25

Starting bid

Kate Nadel

"Warm Squares"

approx 17x17 inches

cotton fabric, cotton batting, cotton thread, wooden dowel for hanging on the back

$75 value

"Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2" by Cynthia Foxmays item
"Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2" by Cynthia Foxmays
$66

Starting bid

Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2  

by Cynthia Foxmays

Materials: acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 12” x 24”

Monetary Value: $220

"Brick Wall" by Amy Borezo item
"Brick Wall" by Amy Borezo
$45

Starting bid

Amy Borezo

Brick Wall

Trace monotype on paper

8 x 10”

2025

$150

"Untitled" by Josh Burkett item
"Untitled" by Josh Burkett
$40

Starting bid

"Untitled" by Josh Burkette

Framed collage painting 16"x12"

Valued at $135

"Untitled" Chelsea Granger item
"Untitled" Chelsea Granger
$15

Starting bid

Archival and signed print by Chelsea Granger.

8"x10"

Valued at $50

Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May item
Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May
$60

Starting bid

Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May 2024

by Trevor Powers

5"x7" digital c-print from 35mm negative

11"x14" frame

Valued at $200

"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman item
"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman
$75

Starting bid

"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman

Acrylic on canvas

16"x20"

Valued at $250

'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen item
'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen item
'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen
$60

Starting bid

'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen

23" x16.5" print, framed

experimental monotype with ink, dry pigment, polaroid, & coffee on Rives BFK

2017

Valued at $200

Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024 item
Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024
$60

Starting bid

Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024

By Trevor Powers

5"x7" digital c-print from 35mm negative

11"x14" frame

Valued at $200

Families by Jo Dery item
Families by Jo Dery
$15

Starting bid

Screen Print from an edition of 45.


Monetary Value $50

'widening circles' by Candace Jensen item
'widening circles' by Candace Jensen item
'widening circles' by Candace Jensen
$9

Starting bid

'widening circles' by Candace Jensen

23 x 12.75" print, framed

letterpress print with hand-set lead and wood type on somerset paper

RM Rilke quote translated by Joanna Macy and Anita Barrows

edition of 8

2023

$250

"What World" by Mary C. item
"What World" by Mary C. item
"What World" by Mary C.
$90

Starting bid

"What World" by Mary C.

Digital Print of 35mm photo

Framed 28"x39"

Valued at $300


"Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind item
"Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind
$15

Starting bid

Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind

12x12

Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric

Monetary Value: $50

"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind item
"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind
$15

Starting bid

"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind

12x12

Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric

Monetary Value: $50

"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind item
"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind
$15

Starting bid

"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind

12x12

Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric

Monetary Value: $50

"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond item
"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond
$60

Starting bid

"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond

Mixed Media with Marshmallows

Framed 21.5" 16.5"

Valued at $200

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