The 2025 Looky Here Art Auction (MAGPIE SHOW!)

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Starting bid
"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong
Acrylic on Panel
9"x7"
Valued at $225
Starting bid
"seraphim" by Lucia Love
Ink and Gouache on paper
Valued at $250
Starting bid
"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman
Acrylic in Canvas
16"x20"
Valued at $250
Starting bid
"UNTITLED" 1993 by Karen Axtell. Oil on Canvas
12"x17"
Valued at $300
Starting bid
"Untitled" by Julia Zanes
8"x8"
Egg Tempera and Gold Leaf on Board
Valued at $300
Starting bid
“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones
16.5 x12.5 print
(In a 21x17 frame)
Valued at $100
Starting bid
"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman
Acrylic on canvas
16"x20"
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson
Hand-Stamped Art Print
Valued at $50
Starting bid
"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber
Dimensions: 12" x 16"
Material: Watercolor & ink on paper
Valued at $200.00
Starting bid
"Neptune" by Colin Brant
Oil on canvas
14" x 16"
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Wood, beads and string mobile 11"x7"
by Noah Brookman
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Kate Nadel
"Warm Squares"
approx 17x17 inches
cotton fabric, cotton batting, cotton thread, wooden dowel for hanging on the back
$75 value
Starting bid
Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2
by Cynthia Foxmays
Materials: acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 12” x 24”
Monetary Value: $220
Starting bid
Amy Borezo
Brick Wall
Trace monotype on paper
8 x 10”
2025
$150
Starting bid
"Untitled" by Josh Burkette
Framed collage painting 16"x12"
Valued at $135
Starting bid
Archival and signed print by Chelsea Granger.
8"x10"
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May 2024
by Trevor Powers
5"x7" digital c-print from 35mm negative
11"x14" frame
Valued at $200
Starting bid
"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman
Acrylic on canvas
16"x20"
Valued at $250
Starting bid
'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen
23" x16.5" print, framed
experimental monotype with ink, dry pigment, polaroid, & coffee on Rives BFK
2017
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024
By Trevor Powers
5"x7" digital c-print from 35mm negative
11"x14" frame
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Screen Print from an edition of 45.
Monetary Value $50
Starting bid
'widening circles' by Candace Jensen
23 x 12.75" print, framed
letterpress print with hand-set lead and wood type on somerset paper
RM Rilke quote translated by Joanna Macy and Anita Barrows
edition of 8
2023
$250
Starting bid
"What World" by Mary C.
Digital Print of 35mm photo
Framed 28"x39"
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind
12x12
Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric
Monetary Value: $50
Starting bid
"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind
12x12
Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric
Monetary Value: $50
Starting bid
"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind
12x12
Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric
Monetary Value: $50
Starting bid
"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond
Mixed Media with Marshmallows
Framed 21.5" 16.5"
Valued at $200
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