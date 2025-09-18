The 2025 Looky Here Art Auction (MORE ART!)

Esther S White

Argus platter (NOBODY IS FREE UNTIL EVERYBODY IS FREE)

13" diameter

Stoneware platter, slab-built with slip decoration, eye motifs

retail value $150





Hand-built, one-of-a-kind stoneware plate with paper-resist slip eye motifs. Decorated on both sides. Underside carved with a message of solidarity. Black slip on white stoneware with clear glaze. 13" diameter with a hefty rim, easy to pick up, lightweight for its size.





Can be used on your table for a seder, any special occasion (aka everyday), or displayed on the wall. Shipped with a wire for hanging installed (easily removed). Food-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe finish. This platter is made to be enjoyed!





Glaze imperfection on the bottom edge of the rim (shown in detail photos). Will not affect the durability or function of this plate, but don't want you to be surprised!