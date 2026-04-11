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Myositis Support And Understanding Association

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The Outer Rim Silent Auction

Peter Frampton Comes Alive Album item
Peter Frampton Comes Alive Album item
Peter Frampton Comes Alive Album item
Peter Frampton Comes Alive Album
$350

Starting bid

LEGENDARY ROCK MEMORABILIA: Signed & Sealed Peter Frampton Comes Alive!

"Show Me the Way" to the winning bid! 🚀

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of music history. We are auctioning an authentic copy of the iconic "Frampton Comes Alive!" album—not only is it factory sealed, but it is hand-signed by the legend himself, Peter Frampton.

Released in 1976, this is one of the best-selling live albums of all time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the "talk box" guitar or a serious collector of rock-and-roll gold, this piece is the ultimate centerpiece for any collection.

Item Highlights:

  • Condition: Pristine & Factory Sealed (Extremely rare for a 50th-anniversary era vintage item).
  • Signature: Boldly signed by Peter Frampton.
  • Legacy: Featuring the hits "Do You Feel Like We Do," "Show Me the Way," and "Baby, I Love Your Way."

Why Bid? Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly to MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a lifeline to patients and families living with Myositis. You aren't just winning a legendary album; you’re helping our community take a giant leap toward a cure.

Don’t let this one "fly away"—get your bids in now!

Exclusive Domaine Carneros Wine Duo item
Exclusive Domaine Carneros Wine Duo
$250

Starting bid

🥂🥂 THE OUTER RIM RESERVE: Exclusive Domaine Carneros Duo

Prepare for a taste of the stars with this elite pairing from the iconic Domaine Carneros winery. Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Domaine Carneros is world-renowned for its French-inspired elegance and pedigree. This "Main Rocket Fuel" set offers a perfect balance of sophisticated still wine and rare, discontinued bubbles.


The Mission Payload:

  • 2021 Domaine Carneros by Taittinger "Cuvée de la Pompadour" Brut Rosé:
    • Status: This specific vintage is out of production, making it a rare find for collectors.
    • Profile: A sophisticated sparkling wine with a beautiful pink hue and notes of wild strawberry, peach, and toasted brioche. It’s the ultimate celebration wine to toast a successful mission!
  • 2023 Domaine Carneros Pinot Noir (Tula Vista Vineyard):
    • Profile: Sourced from the acclaimed Tula Vista vineyard, this Pinot Noir is the epitome of Carneros grace. Expect a silky texture with complex layers of pomegranate, red cherry, and a hint of earthiness. It’s "rocket fuel" for the sophisticated palate.

Why Bid? Domaine Carneros was founded by the noble Taittinger family of France, bringing centuries of expertise to California soil. By winning this duo, you are securing a piece of Napa history that is no longer available on the open market. Best of all, your contribution directly fuels


MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a "lifeline" to Myositis patients.

The Mills Wines Napa Duo item
The Mills Wines Napa Duo
$150

Starting bid

🚀 BOOSTER ROCKETS: The Mills Wines Napa Duo

Prepare for ignition with this premium two-bottle set from Mills Wines. Representing the best of Napa Valley’s diverse terroir, these bottles are designed to take your palate on a journey from the sun-drenched valley floor to the refreshing coast.


The Mission Payload:

  • 2024 Cabernet Sauvignon (Rutherford, Napa Valley):
    • The Profile: Sourced from the world-famous Rutherford region, known for its "Rutherford Dust" tannins. This bold red was bottled unfined and unfiltered, preserving the wine's natural texture, deep color, and complex flavor profile. Expect rich notes of dark cocoa, black currant, and that signature earthy finish.
  • 2025 Sauvignon Blanc (Organically Grown):
    • The Profile: A bright, high-energy white made from 100% organically grown grapes. This 2025 vintage is incredibly fresh, offering vibrant citrus notes, green apple acidity, and a clean, mineral finish. It is the perfect refreshing "cool down" after a long moonwalk.

Why Bid? Unfined and unfiltered Cabernet is a rare treat for those who appreciate wine in its purest, most authentic form. Combined with a modern, organic Sauvignon Blanc, this set covers the full spectrum of Napa excellence. Your winning bid provides the "boost" needed for MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, directly supporting Myositis patients.

THE WEIGHT OF A ZEBRA’S TEAR: Original Work by Benita Moyers item
THE WEIGHT OF A ZEBRA’S TEAR: Original Work by Benita Moyers
$150

Starting bid

👁️ THE WEIGHT OF A ZEBRA’S TEAR: An Original Work by Benita Moyers

We are humbled to offer "The Weight of a Zebra’s Tear," a profound and evocative original acrylic painting by Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.

This 8x10 canvas is more than art—it is a visual memoir of resilience. Created following Benita’s diagnosis of MDA5 Dermatomyositis, this piece captures the exact moment her world changed. Forced into early retirement from a cherished career teaching kindergarten, Benita turned to the canvas to find a new voice.

The Story Behind the Canvas: In the medical world, a "Zebra" is the symbol for rare diseases—the unexpected diagnosis doctors aren't trained to look for. In this painting, the Rare Disease Zebra is captured within a falling tear. It represents the sorrow, the physical pain, and the profound loss of identity that comes when a lifelong calling is taken away by illness.

Visual Highlights:

  • The Gaze: A strikingly detailed, soulful blue-green eye that reflects the light of a new, uncertain reality.
  • The Tear: A single, heavy tear falling from the eye, acting as a glass vessel for the "Rare" Zebra inside.
  • The Symbolism: The zebra wears a blue ribbon (the color of Myositis awareness), standing as a testament to the isolation and unique grief of the rare disease community.
  • The National Stage: This poignant piece was originally entered into the EveryDay Life’s Rare Artist national competition, marking it as a significant work in the world of patient-led advocacy art.

Why Bid? Owning this original painting means owning a piece of the founder's soul. It represents the birth of her advocacy and the strength it took to turn a personal tragedy into a global mission for a cure.


Proceeds from this original work will go toward MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, directly helping other "Zebras" navigate the weight of their own journeys.

Apple Watch SE with Bonus "Starry Night" Band item
Apple Watch SE with Bonus "Starry Night" Band item
Apple Watch SE with Bonus "Starry Night" Band item
Apple Watch SE with Bonus "Starry Night" Band
$125

Starting bid

⌚ TIME FOR A CURE: Apple Watch SE with Bonus "Starry Night" Band

Stay connected, stay active, and stay stylish with the Apple Watch SE (40mm, Midnight Black Sport). This essential piece of tech is more than just a watch—it’s a powerful health and fitness partner for your wrist.

Donated by our partners at IV Solutions RX, this bundle also includes a special "Starry Night" secondary band, allowing you to carry the beauty of the cosmos with you wherever you go.

Item Highlights:

  • The Watch: Apple Watch SE in sleek Midnight Aluminum with a Black Sport Band.
  • Stay Connected: Take calls, reply to texts, and listen to music right from your wrist.
  • Health & Safety: Features heart rate monitoring, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection for peace of mind.
  • Fitness Tracking: Track all your daily movement and see your progress in the Fitness app—perfect for your Moon Walk training!
  • Exclusive Bonus: An extra "Starry Night" designer band, perfectly matched for the 2026 Moon Walk theme.

Why Bid? Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or looking for a way to better track your wellness journey, this Apple Watch bundle is the ultimate upgrade. Every bid on this item directly supports MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, helping us provide vital medical resources to Myositis patients.


Special Thanks to our Donor: IV Solutions RX

Handcrafted Moon Walk Ornament Set item
Handcrafted Moon Walk Ornament Set
$100

Starting bid

🎄 THE LEGACY COLLECTION: Handcrafted Moon Walk Ornament Set (2024–2026)

Commemorate the journey from the very beginning with this exclusive, handcrafted ornament set. This one-of-a-kind collection features a custom-designed ornament for each year of the Myositis Moon Walk, beautifully presented in a shadowbox frame to preserve the history of our mission.

These pieces were meticulously hand-made by Charles Taylor and donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, making them a rare piece of Moon Walk memorabilia that you won't find anywhere else.

Item Highlights:

  • A Three-Year Journey: Includes the inaugural 2024 ornament, the 2025 "Expanding the Mission" design, and the current 2026 U.S. Space & Rocket Center commemorative ornament.
  • Handmade Artistry: Each ornament is crafted with precision, featuring the iconic astronaut silhouette and intricate lunar details.
  • Ready for Display: Housed in a sleek black shadowbox featuring the U.S. Space & Rocket Center logo, this set is ready to hang in your home or office as a testament to your support for the Myositis community.
  • Collector's Item: As the Moon Walk continues to grow, early-year memorabilia like this becomes increasingly rare and coveted.

Why Bid? This set represents more than just years on a calendar; it represents the steps we’ve taken together toward a cure. Your winning bid directly funds MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing critical help to those living with Myositis.


Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Handmade by Charles Taylor)

Founder's Art: Benita Moyers Painting item
Founder's Art: Benita Moyers Painting
$100

Starting bid

🌟 FOUNDER’S ART: Benita Moyers Painting

We are honored to present a truly special item for our silent auction: an unique, hand-painted canvas by the Founder of the Moon Walk, Benita Moyers!


This 11x14 acrylic painting on canvas perfectly captures the heart and soul of the 2026 mission. It depicts a tranquil and intimate scene set against a breathtaking cosmic background.

Visual Description (as seen in image):

  • The Background: A deep, dark space starfield is brought to life with glowing, swirling nebulae. Benita has used a palette of rich purples, deep blues, and cosmic greens to create a stunning, atmospheric galaxy.
  • The Couple: Two figures—a couple—are shown in silhouette, sitting peacefully in the curve of a massive, detailed crescent moon. They are arm-in-arm, looking out together toward the vast universe, symbolizing unity, companionship, and the shared journey of our community.
  • The Moon: The moon itself is textured with craters and light-catching silver and white highlights, acting as a sturdy vessel in the cosmos.
  • The Signature: This piece is hand-signed by Benita Moyers in the bottom-right corner.

Why Bid? This is more than just art; it is a direct piece of the Moon Walk’s history. Owning this painting means owning a symbol of Benita's original vision—a visualization of the peace, hope, and determination we share as we "reach for the stars" together.

Every dollar raised goes toward MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, funding the direct patient support Benita champions.


Do not miss your chance to bring the Founder's vision into your own home.

ELEGANCE IN BLOOM: Canvas Art by Benita Moyers item
ELEGANCE IN BLOOM: Canvas Art by Benita Moyers
$50

Starting bid

Add a touch of mystery and floral beauty to your home with this striking piece by Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.

This stunning artwork features a chic, stylized portrait of a woman in a wide-brimmed black hat, adorned with a vibrant, hand-painted floral arrangement. The rich reds and soft purples of the flowers pop against the dramatic black background, creating a sophisticated look that fits perfectly in a gallery wall or as a standalone statement piece.

Item Highlights:

  • The Subject: A graceful silhouette emphasizing bold red lips and a classic black hat, evoking a sense of "Old Hollywood" glamour.
  • Floral Detail: A lush bouquet of roses and lavender-toned blooms that add texture and life to the composition.
  • Atmosphere: The use of light and shadow (chiaroscuro) gives the piece a moody, high-fashion feel.
  • The Artist: Benita Moyers, whose creative vision fuels the Myositis Moon Walk and the mission to support patients worldwide.

Why Bid? While the Moon Walk often looks to the stars, this piece reminds us of the beauty and grace found right here on Earth. By bidding on this artwork, you are directly contributing to MSU’s


Financial Assistance Program, helping to provide essential resources for Myositis warriors in need.

WINGS OF HOPE: Vibrant Floral Canvas by Benita Moyers item
WINGS OF HOPE: Vibrant Floral Canvas by Benita Moyers
$50

Starting bid

🦋 WINGS OF HOPE: Vibrant Floral Canvas by Benita Moyers

Breathe life and color into your space with this stunning contemporary piece from Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.

This artwork features a beautiful fusion of abstract color and delicate nature. A bold, black-ink outline of a blooming flower and a resting butterfly sits atop a "rainbow nebula" background. The colors bleed together in a way that feels organic and energetic—ranging from fiery oranges and deep reds to cool teals and bright greens.

Item Highlights:

  • The Style: A modern, illustrative approach that balances high-contrast black linework with a soft, multi-colored wash.
  • Symbolism: The butterfly is a universal symbol of transformation and hope, while the blooming flower represents growth—a beautiful nod to the progress being made in Myositis research.
  • Energy: This piece is designed to brighten any room, serving as a daily reminder of the beauty found in the "transformation" of our community.
  • The Artist: Created by Benita Moyers, the visionary behind the Myositis Moon Walk.

Why Bid? Just like a butterfly’s journey, the path to a cure requires strength and persistence. Your bid for this artwork directly funds MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring that Myositis patients have the support they need to continue their own journey toward wellness.

RADIANT BLOOM: Parrot Tulip Canvas Art by Benita Moyers item
RADIANT BLOOM: Parrot Tulip Canvas Art by Benita Moyers
$50

Starting bid

🌷 RADIANT BLOOM: Parrot Tulip Canvas Art by Benita Moyers

Prepare to be mesmerized by the intricate detail of this stunning floral study by Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.

This piece showcases a vibrant "Parrot Tulip" in full bloom, emerging from a dramatic black background. The artist has masterfully used a "feathered" brushstroke technique to create the ruffled, flame-like edges that these unique flowers are known for. The striking contrast between the creamy whites, soft pinks, and deep magenta streaks creates a sense of movement and life that is sure to draw the eye in any room.

Item Highlights:

  • The Technique: High-detail brushwork that emphasizes texture and depth, making the flower appear to "pop" off the canvas.
  • Color Palette: A sophisticated blend of ivory, blush, and rich crimson, grounded by a deep green stem.
  • The Aesthetic: Bold, elegant, and timeless. It’s a piece that bridges the gap between traditional floral art and modern high-contrast design.
  • The Artist: Benita Moyers, whose personal touch is evident in every stroke. This piece is hand-signed in the bottom-right corner.

Why Bid? Just as a tulip thrives after a long winter, our community works tirelessly toward the "spring" of a cure. Your bid for this artwork supports MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, helping to provide hope and resources to Myositis patients during their most challenging seasons.

SMART STYLE: Alexa Echo Spot (2024 Release) item
SMART STYLE: Alexa Echo Spot (2024 Release) item
SMART STYLE: Alexa Echo Spot (2024 Release)
$35

Starting bid

⏰ SMART STYLE: Alexa Echo Spot (2024 Release)

Upgrade your bedside table or workspace with the all-new Echo Spot, a sleek, customizable smart alarm clock that does so much more than tell time. Donated by our friends at Priovant, this device is the perfect blend of high-tech utility and modern design.

Item Highlights:

  • Smarter Mornings: A sharp, vibrant display makes it easy to see the time, weather, and song titles at a glance.
  • Big Sound: Features a front-firing directional speaker that delivers surprisingly rich sound—perfect for your morning playlist or favorite podcast.
  • Alexa Integration: Use your voice to set alarms, control smart home devices, or check your calendar hands-free.
  • Customizable Look: Choose from various clock faces and color themes to match your personal style.
  • Privacy First: Built with multiple layers of privacy protection, including a microphone off button.

Why Bid? Whether you’re looking to simplify your morning routine or add a smart hub to your kitchen, the Echo Spot is a versatile addition to any home. Every winning bid on this item helps fuel MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a direct "boost" to Myositis patients navigating their journey.


Special Thanks to our Donor: Priovant Therapeutics

Exclusive 40 oz Moon Walk Travel Mug item
Exclusive 40 oz Moon Walk Travel Mug item
Exclusive 40 oz Moon Walk Travel Mug
$30

Starting bid

🚀 THE MISSION COMMANDER: Exclusive 40 oz Moon Walk Travel Mug

Stay hydrated in superstar style with the ultimate travel companion! This isn’t just any 40 oz tumbler; it’s a Silent Auction Exclusive that you won’t find on any store shelf or mission manifest.

Donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, this heavy-duty travel mug features the official 2026 Myositis Moon Walk mission patch, designed specifically for our gathering at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Item Highlights:

  • Auction Exclusive Patch: This "One Small Step at a Time" mission patch design is not available for retail purchase. It was created solely for this silent auction, making it a true collector’s item for Moon Walk supporters.
  • Massive 40 oz Capacity: Perfect for long commutes, gym sessions, or those long "Moon Walk" training days.
  • Built for Convenience: Features a sturdy, ergonomic handle and a reusable straw for easy sipping on the go.
  • Temperature Control: Vacuum-insulated stainless steel keeps your water ice-cold for 24+ hours or your coffee piping hot all morning.
  • Cupholder Friendly: Despite its massive size, the tapered base is designed to fit most standard vehicle cupholders.

Why Bid? You get the trendiest mug on the market with a design that no one else will have. Best of all, your winning bid fuels MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, helping provide a safety net for Myositis patients.


Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Find more great gear attaylorstreasuretrove.store)

Exclusive 2026 Moon Walk Wine Tumbler item
Exclusive 2026 Moon Walk Wine Tumbler item
Exclusive 2026 Moon Walk Wine Tumbler
$20

Starting bid

🌕 THE COLLECTOR’S CUP: Exclusive 2026 Moon Walk Wine Tumbler

Elevate your next toast with this limited-edition 12 oz vacuum-insulated wine tumbler. While Moon Walk merch is a fan favorite, this specific design is a true "unicorn"—you won’t find this patch on the official store or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, this tumbler features the official 2026 Myositis Moon Walk mission patch, commemorating our journey to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Item Highlights:

  • One-of-a-Kind Design: This specific "One Small Step at a Time" mission patch is an auction exclusive. Once the hammer falls, this design is retired!
  • Perfect Performance: The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your whites crisp and cold or your mulled cider steaming hot for hours.
  • Travel-Ready: Comes with a clear, BPA-free splash-resistant lid, making it the perfect companion for a backyard stargazing session or a post-walk celebration.
  • Durable Finish: A clean white powder-coated finish that makes the vibrant blues and golds of the mission patch pop.

Why Bid? This isn't just a cup; it's a piece of Moon Walk history. By winning this exclusive item, you are providing direct support to MSU’s Financial Assistance Program. It’s the perfect way to "sip for a cause!"


Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Check out their other incredible merch at taylorstreasuretrove.store)

Exclusive Moon Walk Large Tote Bag item
Exclusive Moon Walk Large Tote Bag item
Exclusive Moon Walk Large Tote Bag
$25

Starting bid

🛍️ THE MISSION MANIFEST: Exclusive Moon Walk Large Tote Bag

Carry your gear in style while making a statement for Myositis awareness! This oversized, durable tote isn't just a bag—it’s a Silent Auction Exclusive featuring a mission patch design that is strictly off-limits to the general public.

Donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, this all-over print tote is the ultimate "everything" bag for the active advocate.

Item Highlights:

  • Exclusive "Moon Walk" Branding: Features the one-of-a-kind 2026 mission patch. This specific version is not available on the web store; the only way to own it is to win it right here!
  • Spacious & Strong: A large, "all-over print" design with plenty of room for groceries, beach gear, or your Moon Walk supplies.
  • Built to Last: Made from high-quality, reliable materials with sturdy black handles designed to handle a heavy "payload" without breaking a sweat.
  • Vibrant Graphics: The crisp white background makes the intricate details of the astronaut and lunar surface pop with galactic clarity.

Why Bid? From the farmer's market to the NASA flight deck, this tote is as versatile as it is rare. Your winning bid provides critical funding for MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring Myositis patients get the support they need to keep moving forward.


Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Explore more awareness gear attaylorstreasuretrove.store)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!