The Outer Rim Silent Auction

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"Show Me the Way" to the winning bid! 🚀
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of music history. We are auctioning an authentic copy of the iconic "Frampton Comes Alive!" album—not only is it factory sealed, but it is hand-signed by the legend himself, Peter Frampton.
Released in 1976, this is one of the best-selling live albums of all time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the "talk box" guitar or a serious collector of rock-and-roll gold, this piece is the ultimate centerpiece for any collection.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly to MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a lifeline to patients and families living with Myositis. You aren't just winning a legendary album; you’re helping our community take a giant leap toward a cure.
Don’t let this one "fly away"—get your bids in now!
Starting bid
Prepare for a taste of the stars with this elite pairing from the iconic Domaine Carneros winery. Nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, Domaine Carneros is world-renowned for its French-inspired elegance and pedigree. This "Main Rocket Fuel" set offers a perfect balance of sophisticated still wine and rare, discontinued bubbles.
The Mission Payload:
Why Bid? Domaine Carneros was founded by the noble Taittinger family of France, bringing centuries of expertise to California soil. By winning this duo, you are securing a piece of Napa history that is no longer available on the open market. Best of all, your contribution directly fuels
MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a "lifeline" to Myositis patients.
Starting bid
Prepare for ignition with this premium two-bottle set from Mills Wines. Representing the best of Napa Valley’s diverse terroir, these bottles are designed to take your palate on a journey from the sun-drenched valley floor to the refreshing coast.
The Mission Payload:
Why Bid? Unfined and unfiltered Cabernet is a rare treat for those who appreciate wine in its purest, most authentic form. Combined with a modern, organic Sauvignon Blanc, this set covers the full spectrum of Napa excellence. Your winning bid provides the "boost" needed for MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, directly supporting Myositis patients.
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We are humbled to offer "The Weight of a Zebra’s Tear," a profound and evocative original acrylic painting by Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.
This 8x10 canvas is more than art—it is a visual memoir of resilience. Created following Benita’s diagnosis of MDA5 Dermatomyositis, this piece captures the exact moment her world changed. Forced into early retirement from a cherished career teaching kindergarten, Benita turned to the canvas to find a new voice.
The Story Behind the Canvas: In the medical world, a "Zebra" is the symbol for rare diseases—the unexpected diagnosis doctors aren't trained to look for. In this painting, the Rare Disease Zebra is captured within a falling tear. It represents the sorrow, the physical pain, and the profound loss of identity that comes when a lifelong calling is taken away by illness.
Visual Highlights:
Why Bid? Owning this original painting means owning a piece of the founder's soul. It represents the birth of her advocacy and the strength it took to turn a personal tragedy into a global mission for a cure.
Proceeds from this original work will go toward MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, directly helping other "Zebras" navigate the weight of their own journeys.
Starting bid
Stay connected, stay active, and stay stylish with the Apple Watch SE (40mm, Midnight Black Sport). This essential piece of tech is more than just a watch—it’s a powerful health and fitness partner for your wrist.
Donated by our partners at IV Solutions RX, this bundle also includes a special "Starry Night" secondary band, allowing you to carry the beauty of the cosmos with you wherever you go.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or looking for a way to better track your wellness journey, this Apple Watch bundle is the ultimate upgrade. Every bid on this item directly supports MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, helping us provide vital medical resources to Myositis patients.
Special Thanks to our Donor: IV Solutions RX
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Commemorate the journey from the very beginning with this exclusive, handcrafted ornament set. This one-of-a-kind collection features a custom-designed ornament for each year of the Myositis Moon Walk, beautifully presented in a shadowbox frame to preserve the history of our mission.
These pieces were meticulously hand-made by Charles Taylor and donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, making them a rare piece of Moon Walk memorabilia that you won't find anywhere else.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? This set represents more than just years on a calendar; it represents the steps we’ve taken together toward a cure. Your winning bid directly funds MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing critical help to those living with Myositis.
Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Handmade by Charles Taylor)
Starting bid
We are honored to present a truly special item for our silent auction: an unique, hand-painted canvas by the Founder of the Moon Walk, Benita Moyers!
This 11x14 acrylic painting on canvas perfectly captures the heart and soul of the 2026 mission. It depicts a tranquil and intimate scene set against a breathtaking cosmic background.
Visual Description (as seen in image):
Why Bid? This is more than just art; it is a direct piece of the Moon Walk’s history. Owning this painting means owning a symbol of Benita's original vision—a visualization of the peace, hope, and determination we share as we "reach for the stars" together.
Every dollar raised goes toward MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, funding the direct patient support Benita champions.
Do not miss your chance to bring the Founder's vision into your own home.
Starting bid
This stunning artwork features a chic, stylized portrait of a woman in a wide-brimmed black hat, adorned with a vibrant, hand-painted floral arrangement. The rich reds and soft purples of the flowers pop against the dramatic black background, creating a sophisticated look that fits perfectly in a gallery wall or as a standalone statement piece.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? While the Moon Walk often looks to the stars, this piece reminds us of the beauty and grace found right here on Earth. By bidding on this artwork, you are directly contributing to MSU’s
Financial Assistance Program, helping to provide essential resources for Myositis warriors in need.
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Breathe life and color into your space with this stunning contemporary piece from Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.
This artwork features a beautiful fusion of abstract color and delicate nature. A bold, black-ink outline of a blooming flower and a resting butterfly sits atop a "rainbow nebula" background. The colors bleed together in a way that feels organic and energetic—ranging from fiery oranges and deep reds to cool teals and bright greens.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? Just like a butterfly’s journey, the path to a cure requires strength and persistence. Your bid for this artwork directly funds MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring that Myositis patients have the support they need to continue their own journey toward wellness.
Starting bid
Prepare to be mesmerized by the intricate detail of this stunning floral study by Moon Walk Founder, Benita Moyers.
This piece showcases a vibrant "Parrot Tulip" in full bloom, emerging from a dramatic black background. The artist has masterfully used a "feathered" brushstroke technique to create the ruffled, flame-like edges that these unique flowers are known for. The striking contrast between the creamy whites, soft pinks, and deep magenta streaks creates a sense of movement and life that is sure to draw the eye in any room.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? Just as a tulip thrives after a long winter, our community works tirelessly toward the "spring" of a cure. Your bid for this artwork supports MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, helping to provide hope and resources to Myositis patients during their most challenging seasons.
Starting bid
Upgrade your bedside table or workspace with the all-new Echo Spot, a sleek, customizable smart alarm clock that does so much more than tell time. Donated by our friends at Priovant, this device is the perfect blend of high-tech utility and modern design.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? Whether you’re looking to simplify your morning routine or add a smart hub to your kitchen, the Echo Spot is a versatile addition to any home. Every winning bid on this item helps fuel MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a direct "boost" to Myositis patients navigating their journey.
Special Thanks to our Donor: Priovant Therapeutics
Starting bid
Stay hydrated in superstar style with the ultimate travel companion! This isn’t just any 40 oz tumbler; it’s a Silent Auction Exclusive that you won’t find on any store shelf or mission manifest.
Donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, this heavy-duty travel mug features the official 2026 Myositis Moon Walk mission patch, designed specifically for our gathering at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? You get the trendiest mug on the market with a design that no one else will have. Best of all, your winning bid fuels MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, helping provide a safety net for Myositis patients.
Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Find more great gear attaylorstreasuretrove.store)
Starting bid
Elevate your next toast with this limited-edition 12 oz vacuum-insulated wine tumbler. While Moon Walk merch is a fan favorite, this specific design is a true "unicorn"—you won’t find this patch on the official store or anywhere else in the galaxy!
Donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, this tumbler features the official 2026 Myositis Moon Walk mission patch, commemorating our journey to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? This isn't just a cup; it's a piece of Moon Walk history. By winning this exclusive item, you are providing direct support to MSU’s Financial Assistance Program. It’s the perfect way to "sip for a cause!"
Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Check out their other incredible merch at taylorstreasuretrove.store)
Starting bid
Carry your gear in style while making a statement for Myositis awareness! This oversized, durable tote isn't just a bag—it’s a Silent Auction Exclusive featuring a mission patch design that is strictly off-limits to the general public.
Donated by Taylor’s Treasure Trove, this all-over print tote is the ultimate "everything" bag for the active advocate.
Item Highlights:
Why Bid? From the farmer's market to the NASA flight deck, this tote is as versatile as it is rare. Your winning bid provides critical funding for MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring Myositis patients get the support they need to keep moving forward.
Special Thanks to our Donor: Taylor’s Treasure Trove (Explore more awareness gear attaylorstreasuretrove.store)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!