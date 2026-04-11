The Outer Rim Silent Auction

LEGENDARY ROCK MEMORABILIA: Signed & Sealed Peter Frampton Comes Alive!

"Show Me the Way" to the winning bid! 🚀

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of music history. We are auctioning an authentic copy of the iconic "Frampton Comes Alive!" album—not only is it factory sealed, but it is hand-signed by the legend himself, Peter Frampton.

Released in 1976, this is one of the best-selling live albums of all time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the "talk box" guitar or a serious collector of rock-and-roll gold, this piece is the ultimate centerpiece for any collection.

Item Highlights:

Condition: Pristine & Factory Sealed (Extremely rare for a 50th-anniversary era vintage item).

Signature: Boldly signed by Peter Frampton.

Legacy: Featuring the hits "Do You Feel Like We Do," "Show Me the Way," and "Baby, I Love Your Way."

Why Bid? Every dollar raised from this auction goes directly to MSU’s Financial Assistance Program, providing a lifeline to patients and families living with Myositis. You aren't just winning a legendary album; you’re helping our community take a giant leap toward a cure.

Don’t let this one "fly away"—get your bids in now!