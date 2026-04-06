WS/FC Pan Hellenic Council

Hosted by

WS/FC Pan Hellenic Council

About this event

The 2026 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County NPHC Greek Cookout

9652 W Market St

Kernersville, NC 27284, USA

Adult Admission (Ages 10+)
$20
Available until Jun 10

Ensures 1 Adult admission into the venue. You will also receive a pass for food.

Child Admission (Ages 5-9)
$10
Available until Jun 10

Ensures 1 Child admission into the venue. You will also receive a pass for food.

Child Admission (Under 5)
Free

Ensures 1 child under 5 0admission into the venue. You will also receive a pass for food.

Adult On-Site Admission (Ages 10+)
$30

On site admission for adults. You will also receive a food pass. While we do plan for adequate food, we cannot guarantee the availability of food for tickets purchased on the day of the event.

Child On-Site Admission (Ages 5-9)
$15

On site admission for children ages 5-9. You will also receive a food pass. While we do plan for adequate food, we cannot guarantee the availability of food for tickets purchased on the day of the event.

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