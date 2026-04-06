The 2026 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County NPHC Greek Cookout

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About this event
Ensures 1 Adult admission into the venue. You will also receive a pass for food.
Ensures 1 Child admission into the venue. You will also receive a pass for food.
Ensures 1 child under 5 0admission into the venue. You will also receive a pass for food.
On site admission for adults. You will also receive a food pass. While we do plan for adequate food, we cannot guarantee the availability of food for tickets purchased on the day of the event.
On site admission for children ages 5-9. You will also receive a food pass. While we do plan for adequate food, we cannot guarantee the availability of food for tickets purchased on the day of the event.
$
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