The 20th Reunion for the c/o 2006

About this event
The main event: A grads-only evening of reconnecting, celebrating, and being together again two decades on.
Your $35 ticket includes light appetizers and one drink ticket — additional food and drinks are available for purchase, so come thirsty and hungry for more than just conversation.
Reserved for the Class of 2006.
Keep the weekend going. Open to all grads plus significant others and kids. This one’s Dutch-style — everyone orders and covers their own — so there’s no ticket to buy here, just come ready to eat, relax, and soak up a little more time together before we say goodbye. Family-friendly and easy. Bring your people.
Cover a Saturday ticket for a classmate who might not be able to swing it this year. Life looks different for all of us right now, and this is a quiet way to make sure no one misses the reunion over cost. You buy it; we make sure it reaches someone who needs it — no names, no questions.
For any member of the class of 2006 who wants to be there but needs a lower price point — this one’s for you, no explanation needed. A limited number are available, offered in the same spirit as everything else: come as you are, exactly as you are. If this ticket helps you say yes, take it. We want you there.
Together, we’re giving something lasting to Presentation Academy in honor of our classmate Meredith Jones Garrett. Plans are taking shape, and it’s going to be special. Here’s the math: if half of our class contributes $100, we cover the whole gift. Every amount moves us closer. Give in her memory — and in the spirit of the class she was part of.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!