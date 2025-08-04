The 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Outreach

Let Thanksgiving come to you.
This ticket reserves a freshly prepared Thanksgiving meal delivered straight to your door on the morning of November 27th. Each plate includes all the classics — warm turkey and ham, sides, a personal dessert pie, and more.
📦 Must reserve by November 15th at 11:59 PM. Deliveries will take place between 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM.
Eat, connect, and celebrate together.
This ticket invites you to join us for our in-person Thanksgiving meal at Centre Square. Enjoy the full holiday spread, dessert table, sweet tea & lemonade, plus music, games, and prizes!
🕚 Doors open at 11:00 AM. Dinner is served until 1:00 PM.
Bring your family, bring a friend — or just bring yourself. There's a seat waiting for you.
📝 Signup isn’t required, but it helps us know how many meals to prepare.
Grab a plate to go.
Need a delicious Thanksgiving meal but can’t stay? This ticket reserves a full carry-out plate with all the fixings — hot and ready to take home. Includes turkey, ham, sides, rolls, and dessert.
⏰ Pickup is from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Centre Square.
📝 Signup isn’t required, but it helps us plan and make sure everyone is fed.
