The 2:8 Collective

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Mission work runs on practicalities. In the Philippines, $25 isn't just a donation, it’s a fuel tank for a ministry trip, a week of essential groceries, or a copay for medical safety. By joining at this level, you are directly covering the overhead of living, health, and travel costs. You take care of the logistics so we can take care of the people.
Valid until March 6, 2027
Give our team the gift of focus. A yearly commitment of $300 allows us to plan our ministry calendar with confidence, knowing our essential living costs are covered for the next 12 months. You secure the year so we can secure the harvest.
No expiration
We want everyone to be part of The Collective. While a monthly contribution of $25 helps fully sustain our missionaries' daily living and travel costs, we know that generosity looks different for everyone. Whether you start at our $1 minimum or choose to give more, your consistent support builds the foundation we need to stay on the field. Pick the amount that’s right for you and join the mission.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!