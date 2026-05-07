The 29th Annual Charity Golf Scramble

Hosted by
About this event
Breakfast, golf, cart & lunch
Banner placement at event; includes a foursome team
Banner placement at event; includes foursome team
Company logo printed on golf balls; includes foursome team
Company sign on golf carts; includes foursome team
Company logo printed on bag tag; includes foursome team
Banner placement at event; includes foursome team
Company name on tees; includes foursome team
Name on sign at hole; includes foursome team
Sponsors a foursome of active duty military recruiters to play
Company name printed on hole flag; flag can be kept after event
Name printed on sign displayed at event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!