Axess Family Services

Hosted by

Axess Family Services

About this event

The 29th Annual Charity Golf Scramble

11186 OH-88

Garrettsville, OH 44231, USA

Foursome Golf Team
$380

Breakfast, golf, cart & lunch

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Banner placement at event; includes a foursome team

Welcoming Sponsor
$2,000

Banner placement at event; includes foursome team

Ball Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo printed on golf balls; includes foursome team

Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Company sign on golf carts; includes foursome team

Bag Tag Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo printed on bag tag; includes foursome team

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Banner placement at event; includes foursome team

Golf Tee sponsor
$1,000

Company name on tees; includes foursome team

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$1,000

Name on sign at hole; includes foursome team

Military Foursome Sponsor
$500

Sponsors a foursome of active duty military recruiters to play

Hole Sponsor
$150

Company name printed on hole flag; flag can be kept after event

Tee Sponsor
$100

Name printed on sign displayed at event

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