The 29th Annual Gem & Mineral Show

About this event
General Admission valid for both days.
Children must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Voucher for single (1) raffle tickets.
Select your own prize choice!
* NOTE: Unused voucher(s) will be considered a donation and are not refundable.
BUY 5 get 1 FREE Raffle Tickets.
Voucher for bundles of 6 (six) raffle tickets. Select your own prize choice!
* NOTE: Unused voucher(s) will be considered a donation and are not refundable.
Voucher for advanced purchase of single Kid’s Games. Choose from two games.
* NOTE: Unused voucher(s) will be considered a donation and are not refundable.
$
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