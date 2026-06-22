East Texas Gem & Mineral Soc

Hosted by

East Texas Gem & Mineral Soc

About this event

The 29th Annual Gem & Mineral Show

420 Rose Park Dr

Tyler, TX 75702, USA

Adult Admission
$5

General Admission valid for both days.

Free Child Admission (0-16)
Free

Children must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Single Raffle Tickets *
$1

Voucher for single (1) raffle tickets.

Select your own prize choice!

* NOTE: Unused voucher(s) will be considered a donation and are not refundable.

6 Raffle Ticket Bundle *
$5

BUY 5 get 1 FREE Raffle Tickets.

Voucher for bundles of 6 (six) raffle tickets. Select your own prize choice!

* NOTE: Unused voucher(s) will be considered a donation and are not refundable.

KID’S Games - Fun for ALL ages! *
$1

Voucher for advanced purchase of single Kid’s Games. Choose from two games.

* NOTE: Unused voucher(s) will be considered a donation and are not refundable.

Add a donation for East Texas Gem & Mineral Soc

$

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