The 2nd Annual New Hartford Chalk Walk

18+ Sidewalk Square
Sidewalk square for children under 18.
Help support local artists, community. For your donation of $250 you'll receive signage at the event, a sidewalk square to decorate, social media shoutouts, business name on artist giveaways and name associated with prize money for the top three artists.
Let your business shine and help make an even bigger impact. For your donation of $100 you'll receive signage at the event and social media shoutouts before and after.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!