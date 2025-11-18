The 2nd Annual New Hartford Chalk Walk

510 Main St

New Hartford, CT 06057, USA

Adult Square
$30

18+ Sidewalk Square

Child Square
$10

Sidewalk square for children under 18.

Community Builder Sponsorship
$250

Help support local artists, community.  For your donation of $250 you'll receive signage at the event, a sidewalk square to decorate, social media shoutouts, business name on artist giveaways and name associated with prize money for the top three artists.

Sidewalk Sponsor
$100

Let your business shine and help make an even bigger impact.  For your donation of $100 you'll receive signage at the event and social media shoutouts before and after.

Add a donation for Pleasant Valley Children’s Center

