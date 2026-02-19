The Kola Nut Collaborative

Hosted by

The Kola Nut Collaborative

About this event

The 2nd Annual Shaping Change Facilitator Festival

6100 S Blackstone Ave

Chicago, IL 60637, USA

Community Registration
Free

Open access to all participants.


Includes:

  • Full-day participation (9 AM – 2 PM)
  • Offers & Needs Market
  • Rotating Credit Club
  • Lunch
  • Post-event resource access

No explanation needed. Just register and show up.

Supporter
$35

Helps cover food, space rental, and accessibility needs.


Your contribution supports:

  • Lunch and refreshments
  • Accessibility accommodations
  • Materials and supplies
Ecosystem Builder
$75

Supports the broader facilitation and solidarity economy ecosystem in Chicago.


Your contribution helps fund:

  • Scholarships for future trainings
  • Timebank platform maintenance
  • Community-based facilitator gatherings
  • Development of future Rotating Credit Clubs
Solidarity Sustainer
$150

For those who want to invest in long-term infrastructure.


Your support helps:

  • Expand Offers & Needs Markets into more communities
  • Support facilitator training access
  • Seed future collaborative experiments
  • Sustain Kola Nut Collaborative ecosystem work

(Optional recognition in event materials)

Add a donation for The Kola Nut Collaborative

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