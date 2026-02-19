The 2nd Annual Shaping Change Facilitator Festival

About this event
Open access to all participants.
Includes:
No explanation needed. Just register and show up.
Helps cover food, space rental, and accessibility needs.
Your contribution supports:
Supports the broader facilitation and solidarity economy ecosystem in Chicago.
Your contribution helps fund:
For those who want to invest in long-term infrastructure.
Your support helps:
(Optional recognition in event materials)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!