Psi Omicron Chapter

The 2nd Annual White Party

1620 Motor Inn Dr

Girard, OH 44420, USA

General Admission
$65
Your GA Ticket grants you access to an unforgettable night of elegance, energy, and entertainment at Psi Omicron’s 2nd Annual All-White Party! ✨ What's Included: ✅ Free Parking – No hassle, just pull up and enjoy! ✅ Event Entry – Step into a night of luxury, music, and great vibes. ✅ Delicious Dinner – Savor a mouthwatering meal to keep you fueled for the night. ✅ One Free Signature Drink – Enjoy a handcrafted cocktail from our exclusive bar. Dress in your finest all-white attire and get ready to experience great music, incredible people, and an atmosphere like no other!
Table of 8
$520
Your Table of 8 Ticket grants you and your guests an exclusive experience at Psi Omicron’s 2nd Annual All-White Party! ✨ What’s Included: ✅ Reserved Seating – Enjoy a private table for your group, ensuring comfort and convenience all night. ✅ Free Parking – No hassle, just pull up and enjoy! ✅ Event Entry for 8 – Step into a night of luxury, music, and great vibes. ✅ Delicious Dinner – A mouthwatering meal served for you and your guests. ✅ One Free Signature Drink Per Guest – Sip on a handcrafted cocktail from our exclusive bar. Dress in your finest all-white attire and get ready to celebrate in style with great music, incredible people, and an atmosphere like no other!
