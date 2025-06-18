2nd Chance Project

Hosted by

2nd Chance Project

About this event

The 2nd Chance Project Annual Fundraising Gala

15600 Odyssey Dr

Granada Hills, CA 91344, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants entry to the event and includes hors d'oeuvres, salad, plated entree, dessert, wine service with dinner and 2 hour hosted bar.

Raffle Ticket
$25

Secures one raffle ticket for the following prizes:

  • 6 bottle Wilson Creek wine basket
  • Skin Refresh Facial (valued at $220) from Skin Elevé
  • Dinner for 2 at any SRC Restaurant (Odyssey Restaurant, Castaway Restaurant, Orange Hill Restaurant, etc.)
  • Gift Certificate for a facial from Viva La Glow Skin
Supporter Sponsor
$500

Social media appreciation post, logo placement on sponsor banner, name/logo on event slideshow, and name/logo on program at event.

White Dovie Sponsor
$1,000

Social media appreciation post, logo placement on sponsor banner, name/logo on event slideshow, and name/logo on program at event.

Golden Dovie Sponsor
$2,500

The 2nd Chance Project Candle, social media appreciation post, top logo placement on sponsor banner, name/logo on event slideshow, and name/logo on program at event.

Add a donation for 2nd Chance Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!