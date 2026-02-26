2nd Chance Project

Hosted by

2nd Chance Project

About this event

The 2nd Chance Project's 3rd Annual Fundraiser

8828 Gold Creek Rd

Sylmar, CA 91342, USA

General Admission - Early Bird
$50
Available until Jun 19

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Two craft drink tokens

Lunch

Access to vendors

Exotic petting zoo access

Swag bag

Live entertainment

Kiddo Admission - Early Bird
$20
Available until Jun 19

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Lunch

Unlimited craft drinks

Kid friendly activities


Kiddos will have access to Reptacular Ranch’s Petting Zoo.

Raffle Ticket
$25

Multiple prizes available!

You will receive a physical ticket that you can use towards the raffle item of your choice. Stay tuned for announcements on the raffle items.

Add a donation for 2nd Chance Project

$

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