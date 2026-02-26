The 2nd Chance Project's 3rd Annual Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Two craft drink tokens
Lunch
Access to vendors
Exotic petting zoo access
Swag bag
Live entertainment
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Lunch
Unlimited craft drinks
Kid friendly activities
Kiddos will have access to Reptacular Ranch’s Petting Zoo.
Multiple prizes available!
You will receive a physical ticket that you can use towards the raffle item of your choice. Stay tuned for announcements on the raffle items.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!