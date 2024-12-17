The 3000 Club

The 3000 Club

About the memberships

The 3000 Club Partnerships in TUCSON

Bronze Partnership- Tucson
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

Your Yearly Partnership Donation helps support our mission throughout the Tucson Valley and Southern Arizona. For your tax purposes: We are a Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCO)! Our QCO code is 22333. This individual income tax credit is available for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations that provide immediate basic needs to residents of Arizona. The tax credit is claimed on Arizona Tax Form 321. The maximum QCO credit donation amount for 2024: $470 single, married filing separate or head of household; $938 married filing joint. The maximum QCO credit donation amount for 2025: $495 single, married filing separate or head of household; $987 married filing joint. Arizona law allows QCO donations made during 2024 or donations made from January 1, 2025 through April 15, 2025 to be claimed on the 2024 Arizona income tax return. The maximum credit that can be claimed on the 2024 Arizona return for donations made to QCO's is $470 for single, married filing separate or head of household taxpayers, and $938 for married filing joint taxpayers. If a taxpayer makes a QCO donation from January 1, 2025 through April 15, 2025 and wants to claim the higher 2025 maximum credit amount, the taxpayer will need to claim the credit on the 2025 Arizona return filed in 2026. All partnerships are donations and considered non-refundable.

Gold Partnership- Tucson
$500

Valid until February 25, 2027

Gold Partnership- Tucson (monthly installments)
$50

Renews monthly

Platinum Partnership- Tucson
$1,000

Valid until February 25, 2027

Platinum Partnership- Tucson (monthly installments)
$100

Renews monthly

