The 34th Annual ABPA Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Lombard, IL 60148, USA
Grants entry to the event.
Full Page Ad in our Event Magazine,Reserved Table for 10 guests,Featured Logo on Large Event Banner,:10 second ad to run on all ABPA social media, Platforms leading up to event
Disclaimer: A $5,000 variance is present due to Zeffy’s maximum credit card transaction cap.
Full Page Ad in our Event Magazine, Reserved Table for 10 guests, Featured Logo on Large Event Banner
Reserved Table for 10 guests
Includes 2 guests
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!