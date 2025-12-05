East Catholic High School

Hosted by

East Catholic High School

About this event

The 35th Annual Tom Malin Eagle Invitational

180 West St

Hebron, CT 06248, USA

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL
$225
Available until May 2

Must register by May 1st to get this discounted price!

Individual Golfer
$250
Young Alumnus/a
$150

This is for graduates from the Classes of 2015-2025.

Student/Faculty Rate
$150

Any past/present faculty or staff member.

Any student in the Class of 2026, 2027, 2028, or 2029.

Dinner Only
$50

Dinner is included for golfers. If you do not wish to golf but would like to join us for the celebrations after play, please purchase a dinner ticket and join us at 4:00pm!

Bundle Package
$50

This package includes on-course contest access, 25 raffle tickets, putting contest entry, mulligans, and a drink ticket.

Eagle Sponsor
$4,000
  • Two (2) Foursomes
  • Eight (8) Bundles (One per player)
  • 48"x36" Sign at the Entrance
  • Two (2) 36"x24" signs (One on each course)
  • One (1) Putting Green Sign
  • Full-Page Ad in the Program
Gift Sponsor
$3,500
Available until May 2
  • Sponsorship available for purchase until May 1, 2026. Logo must be submitted by this date.
  • One (1) Foursome
  • Four (4) Bundles (One per player)
  • Your logo with the ECHS logo on a gift item. One (1) gift will be given to each player.
  • 48"x36" sign at the entrance
  • Two (2) 36"x24" signs (One on each course)
  • One (1) Putting Green Sign
  • Half-page ad in program
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
  • One (1) Foursome
  • Four (4) Bundles (One per player)
  • One (1) 36"x24" sign at the entrance
  • Two (2) tee signs (One on each course)
  • One (1) Putting Green Sign
  • Half-page ad in the program
Blue & White Sponsor
$1,500
  • One (1) Foursome
  • Four (4) Bundles (One per player)
  • Two (2) tee signs (One on each course)
  • One (1) Putting Green Sign
Cart Sponsor
$1,000
  • Limited to two (2) sponsorships
  • Your logo on all cart signs
Staff/Faculty Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor a Foursome of your choice of staff or faculty members to enjoy a day of golf!

Tee Sponsor
$100

Two (2) tee signs (One on each course)

Putting Green Sponsor
$100

Tee sign on the Putting Green

50/50 Tee Sign Sponsor
$100

This option is for those who would like to have a portion of their sponsorship goes toward a designated ECHS team or club. With purchased of this sponsorship, $50 is donated toward the Athletic Department and then other $50 is given to the team/club account of your choice.

Add a donation for East Catholic High School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!