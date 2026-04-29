The 3rd Annual BBF Invitational

Clubhouse
$2,500
“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)
As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.
📦 Sponsorship Includes:
- One Complimentary Foursome
(Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
- Event Name Branding
(Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
- (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
- Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
- Company logo on branded boxed lunches
- Opportunity to provide branded napkins or lunch materials
- (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
- Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
- Featured in (4) Social Media Posts across platforms
(Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
- Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
- Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
- Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)
As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.
📦 Sponsorship Includes:
- One Complimentary Foursome
(Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
- Event Name Branding
(Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
- (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
- Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
- Company signage lunch at the turn
- (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
- Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
- Featured in (2) Social Media Posts across platforms
(Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
- Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
- Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
- Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Clubhouse
$2,500
“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)
As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.
📦 Sponsorship Includes:
- One Complimentary Foursome
(Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
- Event Name Branding
(Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
- (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
- Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
- Company logo on branded boxed lunches
- Opportunity to provide branded napkins or lunch materials
- (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
- Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
- Featured in (4) Social Media Posts across platforms
(Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
- Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
- Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
- Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)
As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.
📦 Sponsorship Includes:
- One Complimentary Foursome
(Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
- Event Name Branding
(Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
- (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
- Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
- Company signage lunch at the turn
- (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
- Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
- Featured in (2) Social Media Posts across platforms
(Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
- Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
- Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
- Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt