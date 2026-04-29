Benjamin Benefit Foundation

Hosted by

Benjamin Benefit Foundation

About this event

The 3rd Annual BBF Invitational

2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd

Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA

Foursome
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Clubhouse
$2,500

“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)


As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.

📦 Sponsorship Includes:

  • One Complimentary Foursome
    (Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
  • Event Name Branding
    (Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
  • (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
  • Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
    • Company logo on branded boxed lunches
    • Opportunity to provide branded napkins or lunch materials
  • (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
  • Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
  • Featured in (4) Social Media Posts across platforms
    (Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
  • Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
  • Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt

“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)


As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.

📦 Sponsorship Includes:

  • One Complimentary Foursome
    (Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
  • Event Name Branding
    (Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
  • (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
  • Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
    • Company signage lunch at the turn
  • (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
  • Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
  • Featured in (2) Social Media Posts across platforms
    (Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
  • Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
  • Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Foursome
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Mulligan
$40

Mulligans can be used anywhere on the course (except contest holes) to replay a shot—no questions asked. Limit 4 per foursome.

Skins
$40

Think your team can take a hole outright? Join the Skins Game! Teams compete for cash or prizes awarded to the lowest score on individual holes. Ties cancel the skin, so bring your A-game!

Add a donation for Benjamin Benefit Foundation

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