The 3rd Annual BBF Invitational

Clubhouse

$2,500

“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”

(Exclusive – One Available)





As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.

📦 Sponsorship Includes:

One Complimentary Foursome

(Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)

Event Name Branding

(Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)

(1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse

Lunch Sponsorship Recognition

Company logo on branded boxed lunches Opportunity to provide branded napkins or lunch materials

(1) Tee Sponsorship Sign

Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page

Featured in (4) Social Media Posts across platforms

(Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)

Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program

Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags

Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt

“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”

(Exclusive – One Available)





As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.

📦 Sponsorship Includes: