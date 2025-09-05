The 3rd Annual "Drive Fore Bella Kind" Charity Golf Outing

Hosted by
• Golf package for two (2) (4 player teams) to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes)
• Your name and/or logo displayed and link on homepage of event website, and included in all advertising for the event
• Your name displayed on four tee boxes
• Your name announced as a sponsor during the program
• Bella Kind website & social media recognition.
• Option to include marketing items in the player swag bag
• Corporate banner displayed at the event
• Golf package for (4 players) to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes)
• Your name and logo displayed in all advertising for the event
• Your name displayed on two tee boxes
• Your name announced as a sponsor during the program
• Bella Kind website & social media recognition.
• Golf package for (2 players) to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes)
• Your name and logo displayed in all advertising for the event
• Your name displayed on one tee boxes
• Your name announced as a sponsor during the program
• Bella Kind website & social media recognition.
• 4-players to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes)
• 2-players to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes)
• 1-player to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes)
Name or company is displayed on a tee hole
$
