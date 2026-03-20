The 3rd Annual White Party

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About this event
Your GA Ticket grants you access to an unforgettable night of elegance, energy, and entertainment at Psi Omicron’s 3rd Annual All-White Party! ✨ What's Included: ✅ Free Parking – No hassle, just pull up and enjoy! ✅ Event Entry – Step into a night of luxury, music, and great vibes. ✅ Delicious Dinner – Savor a mouthwatering meal to keep you fueled for the night. ✅ One Free Signature Drink – Enjoy a handcrafted cocktail from our exclusive bar. Dress in your finest all-white attire and get ready to experience great music, incredible people, and an atmosphere like no other!
Elevate your night and step into luxury with our exclusive VIP experience, designed for those who want more than just a party. Enjoy premium reserved seating for you and your group, along with a complimentary bottle of champagne per table to keep the celebration flowing. Your VIP access also includes two free raffle tickets to boost your chances of winning, fast lane entry at the bar so you can skip the lines, complimentary drink tickets, and exclusive VIP party favors, plus additional surprises throughout the night. Dress in your finest all-white attire and prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with elevated vibes, premium perks, and a truly upscale atmosphere. Limited VIP tickets are available, so secure yours early.
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