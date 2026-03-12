The Harriman Cup

Hosted by

The Harriman Cup

About this event

The 42nd Annual Harriman Cup presented by J. Press

Bethpage Polo at the Park

Plainview Road & Manchester Dr, Bethpage, NY 11714, USA

General Admission - Early Bird Discount
$60

Grants entry to the event including polo match, picnic/tailgating options, dance party, and food/drink for purchase.


Ticket price will increase to $65 after Early Bird period ends on July 31st.


The Harriman Cup will happen rain or shine. No refunds.

VIP Admission - Early Bird Discount
$195

Includes access to the VIP tent including catered gourmet buffet lunch, 3-hour open bar, and private shaded lounge area with seating & tables.


Ticket price will increase to $225 after Early Bird period ends on July 31st.


The Harriman Cup will happen rain or shine. No refunds.

Prime Reserved Tailgate Plot
$100

Tailgating is welcome for all attendees, but this Prime Tailgate Plot reservation (for one vehicle, reserved from 10am-6pm) provides a prime central viewing location for the polo match. General Admission tickets must be purchased separately from Tailgate Plot. You are welcome to bring additional tables, chairs, picnic setup, etc.


The Harriman Cup will happen rain or shine. No refunds.

Add a donation for The Harriman Cup

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!