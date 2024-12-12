The 46th Annual George Washington Carver Peanut Luncheon for Scholarship

Adult Peanut Luncheon Ticket - $85 --------------- Zeffy is a fee free platform but you have to select it: At checkout, In the 'Summary' section to 'Other' then choose '0' for the 'Contribution' to avoid paying processing fees.
Adult Peanut Luncheon Ticket - $85 --------------- Zeffy is a fee free platform but you have to select it: At checkout, In the 'Summary' section to 'Other' then choose '0' for the 'Contribution' to avoid paying processing fees.
Youth Ticket
$45
Youth Peanut Luncheon Ticket - $45 --------------- Zeffy is a fee free platform but you have to select it: At checkout, In the 'Summary' section to 'Other' then choose '0' for the 'Contribution' to avoid paying processing fees.
Youth Peanut Luncheon Ticket - $45 --------------- Zeffy is a fee free platform but you have to select it: At checkout, In the 'Summary' section to 'Other' then choose '0' for the 'Contribution' to avoid paying processing fees.
Parking
$25
Valet parking is available this year! Add this ticket to your cart, and be worry-free! --------------- Zeffy is a fee free platform but you have to select it: At checkout, In the 'Summary' section to 'Other' then choose '0' for the 'Contribution' to avoid paying processing fees.
Valet parking is available this year! Add this ticket to your cart, and be worry-free! --------------- Zeffy is a fee free platform but you have to select it: At checkout, In the 'Summary' section to 'Other' then choose '0' for the 'Contribution' to avoid paying processing fees.