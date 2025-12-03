The 47th Annual George Washington Carver Peanut Luncheon for Scholarship

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About this event
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Join us for an afternoon of elegance, honoring community leaders and raising essential scholarship funds for local high school students.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Available for youth ages 12 and under. An inspiring way to engage the next generation in service, excellence, and meaningful community involvement.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Bring your full group and enjoy reserved seating together! Perfect for families, organizations, friend groups and chapters supporting this year’s honorees.
This ticket type reflects the reduced table rate of $90 per person. All seats at the table must be purchased at the adult rate.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Enjoy the convenience of covered, attached self-parking directly connected to the Philadelphia Hilton Penn’s Landing. No long walks or cold weather—simply park and enter the hotel from the garage. You can even leave your coat in the car for a seamless, comfortable arrival.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Experience premium convenience with valet parking at the Philadelphia Hilton Penn’s Landing. Simply pull up to the front entrance of the hotel, hand over your keys, and head straight inside. Your vehicle will be securely parked for you—perfect for guests who prefer a smooth, effortless arrival.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Showcase your business or organization at one of the most well-attended events of the sorority year. Limited space available.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
Showcase your business or organization at one of the most well-attended events of the sorority year. Includes luncheon meal. Limited space available.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
A full-page opportunity to spotlight your business, honor an awardee, or promote your services.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
A beautifully sized half-page ad to celebrate honorees or promote your organization.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
A 1/3-page digital ad displayed on screens during two designated showcase periods. Perfect for small businesses, congratulatory messages, or community partnerships.
PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2026
A simple, elegant way to show support with your name included among our Roll Call supporters.
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