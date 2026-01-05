Scholarship - Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc,. Alpha Eta Sigma Chapter

Scholarship - Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc,. Alpha Eta Sigma Chapter

Sponsorship: 47th Annual George Washington Carver Peanut Luncheon

201 S Christopher Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

Platinum Sponsorship Package
$1,000

PURCHASE BY: February 1, 2025

  • Event Benefits
    • Naming visibility as Platinum Sponsor on event promotions
    • Exclusive “Sponsor Alley” signage during the event
    • Full-screen sponsor slide during the event
    • Logo on table cards throughout dining room
    • Verbal recognition from the podium
    • Four (4) complimentary event tickets (including one (1) parking pass)
  • Post-Event Benefits:
    • Scholarship award name recognition
    • Included in post-event email recap to attendees with sponsor listing
    • Social media sponsorship acknowledgement


Gold Sponsorship Package
$500

PURCHASE BY: February 1, 2025


  • Event Benefits
    • Name visibility as Gold Sponsor in the Raffle & Vendor Marketplac
    • Full-screen sponsor slide during the event
    • Logo on table cards throughout dining room
    • Verbal recognition from the podium
    • Two (2) complimentary event tickets (including one (1) parking pass)
  • Post-Event Benefit
    • Included in post-event email recap to attendees with sponsor listing
  • Social media sponsorship acknowledgement
Silver Sponsorship Package
$250

PURCHASE BY: February 1, 2025


  • Event Benefits
    • Name visibility as Silver Sponsor on group sponsor slide
    • Placement of one (1) marketing piece on shared “Resource Table” near Raffle & Vendor Marketplace
    • One (1) complimentary ticket (including one (1) parking pass)
  • Post-Event Benefits
    • Included in post-event email recap to attendees with sponsor listing
  • Social media sponsorship acknowledgement
Bronze Sponsorship Package
$100

PURCHASE BY: February 1, 2025


  • Event Benefits
    • Name visibility as Bronze Sponsor on group sponsor slide
    • Inclusion of marketing materials/business cards with event gift
  • Post-Event Benefit
    • Included in post-event email recap to attendees with sponsor listing
  • Social media sponsorship acknowledgement
Valet Parking
$39

PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2025


Experience premium convenience with valet parking at the Philadelphia Hilton Penn’s Landing. Simply pull up to the front entrance of the hotel, hand over your keys, and head straight inside. Your vehicle will be securely parked for you—perfect for guests who prefer a smooth, effortless arrival.

Self-Parking
$27

PURCHASE BY: February 7, 2025


Enjoy the convenience of covered, attached self-parking directly connected to the Philadelphia Hilton Penn’s Landing. No long walks or cold weather—simply park and enter the hotel from the garage. You can even leave your coat in the car for a seamless, comfortable arrival.

