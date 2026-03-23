Supporting Dana Farber via the Bogie Logie Championship

About this event
All proceeds donated will go straight to Dana Farber. Every dollar counts and is appreciated!
Want to be a part of the Fourth Annual Bogie Logie Championship but cannot play?
Donate today and receive recognition across all event social media channels and inclusion on all printed and event-day materials.
100% of your support goes directly to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund
Sponsors will receive premium branded signage at a designated tee box, ensuring standout visibility throughout the day. In addition, you and or your brand will be recognized across all event materials and featured on our social media, maximizing exposure before, during, and after the tournament - all while supporting a great cause, with 100% of the proceeds going to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.
In addition to the above, sponsors will also receive an official Bogie Logie Championship flag from the course signed by all players
Thank you to the Gary / Joanne Logie Family Foundation for their generous support and sponsorship of the Bogie Logie Championship in connection with Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
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