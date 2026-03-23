Dana-farber Cancer Institute

Hosted by

Dana-farber Cancer Institute

About this event

Supporting Dana Farber via the Bogie Logie Championship

183 Oak St #1933

Harwich, MA 02645, USA

Want to Donate Straight to Dana Farber? item
Want to Donate Straight to Dana Farber? item
Want to Donate Straight to Dana Farber?
Pay what you can

All proceeds donated will go straight to Dana Farber. Every dollar counts and is appreciated!

Media Sponsorship Opportunity
$200

Want to be a part of the Fourth Annual Bogie Logie Championship but cannot play?


Donate today and receive recognition across all event social media channels and inclusion on all printed and event-day materials.


100% of your support goes directly to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund





Hole Sponsorship Opportunity | Birdie
$325

Sponsors will receive premium branded signage at a designated tee box, ensuring standout visibility throughout the day. In addition, you and or your brand will be recognized across all event materials and featured on our social media, maximizing exposure before, during, and after the tournament - all while supporting a great cause, with 100% of the proceeds going to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.





Hole Sponsorship Opportunity | Eagle
$575

In addition to the above, sponsors will also receive an official Bogie Logie Championship flag from the course signed by all players

Presenting Sponsor SOLD
$5,000

Thank you to the Gary / Joanne Logie Family Foundation for their generous support and sponsorship of the Bogie Logie Championship in connection with Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Add a donation for Dana-farber Cancer Institute

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