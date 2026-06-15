A golf green with a flag and ball in the foreground, and a silhouette of a hockey player with the text "The David W. Eidle Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament 2026" in the background.
David W Eidle Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

David W Eidle Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund

About this event

The 4th Annual David W. Eidle Jr Memorial Golf Tournament

5 Barker St

Boxford, MA 01921, USA

Sort by category

Foursome
$800

Includes golf for 4, cart, range, lunch on course, post golf BBQ & prizes

Twosome
$400

Includes golf for 2, cart, range, lunch on course, post golf BBQ & prizes

Single Golfer
$200

Includes golf, cart, range, lunch on course, post golf BBQ & prizes

Title Sponsor (Hole 18)
$2,500

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Premier sponsorship of the 18th Hole, the final and most highly trafficked hole on the course, where all players will finish their round
  • Your business name and logo displayed prominently on a large sign at the 18th hole
  • Your logo printed on golf balls included in all player swag bags
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.


Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
BBQ Sponsor
$2,000

Put your brand front and center at one of the most anticipated parts of the day — the post-round BBQ!

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Exclusive sponsorship of the BBQ following the tournament
  • Your business name and logo displayed on signage at the BBQ area
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

19th Hole Sponsor (Cocktail Reception)
$1,500

Sponsor will help offset the cost of a 1-hour Open Bar during the Cocktail Reception following the golf outing.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Prominent display of your business name on the event website
  • Full-sized banner featuring your logo at the 19th Hole - where players kick back, raise a glass, and relive the best (and worst) shots of the day.
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor will help offset the cost of the swag bags provided to each player at registration.

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Your logo featured on each swag bag distributed to all participants
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor will help offset the cost of beverages served from the on-course beverage cart throughout the outing.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • Signage featuring your logo on the beverage cart circulating the course
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.


Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor will help offset the cost of the grilled lunch provided to all golfers at the turn.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • Full-sized banner with your logo at the lunch station at the turn
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

Eagle Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes:

  • Sponsor name will be prominantly displayed on website and on a full sized sign at outing
  • Includes hole/tee sponsor for the Hole # of your choice (excluding #2, #5, #10, #17 and #18). 
  • Sponsor will be recognized at the cocktail reception/dinner banquet
  • Please email your business logo/name/info to Darcy Eidle at [email protected] for sign production by July 15th
Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Sponsor will help offset the cost of the pre-golf breakfast and coffee served at registration.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • Sponsor name and logo displayed on a banner at the registration area the morning of the outing
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

Closest to Pin Sponsor
$250

One Hole – Two Sponsors: Men’s & Women’s Winners

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Exclusive sponsorship of the Closest to the Pin challenge hole
  • Sponsor name prominently displayed on a large sign at the designated hole
  • Recognition as the sponsor for both the Men's and Women's Closest to the Pin winners
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$250

One Hole – Two Sponsors: Men’s & Women’s Winners

Sponsorship Includes:

  • Exclusive sponsorship of the Longest Drive challenge hole
  • Sponsor name prominently displayed on a large sign at the designated hole
  • Recognition as the sponsor for both the Men's and Women's Longest Drive winners
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Great opportunity for visibility as golfers make their way through the round.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • Sponsor name prominently displayed on a sign at one of the holes or tees on the course (excludes hole #18)
  • Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ
  • Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.

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