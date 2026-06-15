The 4th Annual David W. Eidle Jr Memorial Golf Tournament

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Includes golf for 4, cart, range, lunch on course, post golf BBQ & prizes
Includes golf for 2, cart, range, lunch on course, post golf BBQ & prizes
Includes golf, cart, range, lunch on course, post golf BBQ & prizes
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Put your brand front and center at one of the most anticipated parts of the day — the post-round BBQ!
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Sponsor will help offset the cost of a 1-hour Open Bar during the Cocktail Reception following the golf outing.
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Sponsor will help offset the cost of the swag bags provided to each player at registration.
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Sponsor will help offset the cost of beverages served from the on-course beverage cart throughout the outing.
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Sponsor will help offset the cost of the grilled lunch provided to all golfers at the turn.
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Sponsorship includes:
Sponsor will help offset the cost of the pre-golf breakfast and coffee served at registration.
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
One Hole – Two Sponsors: Men’s & Women’s Winners
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
One Hole – Two Sponsors: Men’s & Women’s Winners
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
Great opportunity for visibility as golfers make their way through the round.
Sponsorship Includes:
Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.
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