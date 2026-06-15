The 4th Annual David W. Eidle Jr Memorial Golf Tournament

Put your brand front and center at one of the most anticipated parts of the day — the post-round BBQ!

Sponsorship Includes:

Exclusive sponsorship of the BBQ following the tournament

Your business name and logo displayed on signage at the BBQ area

Verbal recognition during the Cocktail Reception & BBQ

Name/logo featured on the event website and main tournament banner

Please email your business logo, name, and any relevant info to Darcy at [email protected] by August 15th for sign production.