The 4th Annual Montclair Inn Movie Fundraiser featuring Superman
The Clairidge Theater
486 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042
General Admission
$65
Grants entry to the event with access to film, food, and fun!
Children's Ticket (12 and under)
$25
Grants children, 12 and under, entry to the event with access to film, food, and fun! Includes a Superman Themed Goodie Bag!
Lois Lane
$500
Listed on Social Media Posts and At the event. 2 Tickets to the event.
Metropolis Maker
$1,000
Listed on Social Media Posts and At the event. 4 Tickets to the event.
Clark Kent
$2,500
Featured on Social Media Posts. Name Listed at the event. Logo featured on our website for 3 months. 5 tickets to the event.
Kryptonite Karrier
$5,000
Featured on Social Media Posts. Name Listed at the event. Logo featured on our website for 6 months. 5 tickets to the event.
Superhero
$10,000
Inclusion of Name and/or Logo on all event materials (website, social media, news media). Listed on our website for one year. Banner at the event. Premier display on the electronic journal. Opportunity for the sponsor to speak at the event. 8 tickets to the event.
