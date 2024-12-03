Join the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament!
Tee off for a cause that truly matters at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament on October 11, 2025! This year’s tournament promises a day of camaraderie, competition, and meaningful impact, all in support of Veterans facing challenges as they transition to civilian life.
What’s Included:
A full round of golf at a welcoming and enjoyable course.
Opportunities to win exciting prizes in raffles and competitions.
Potential freebies or swag, depending on our incredible sponsors.
Food and refreshments to keep you fueled for the game.
No team? No problem! We’ll pair you with other golfers, so you can enjoy the game and make new connections.
By playing, you’ll directly support programs that provide temporary housing and mentorship to Veterans in need—helping them overcome challenges and build brighter futures.
Let’s make this year’s tournament the best yet and show what it means to stand by our Veterans. See you on the course!
These exclusive add-ons, inspired by the USO and military recreation time, give you the chance to enhance your gameplay while supporting the cause. It’s like receiving a “boost” in the field when the mission gets tough—these fun and strategic options can make all the difference as you take on the challenge!
What’s Included:
- Mulligans: A second chance when the mission goes awry—get another shot at victory! 2 PER PERSON
- 50/50 Drawing: A chance to win big while contributing to a worthy cause.
- Raffle Tickets: For a shot at incredible prizes!
- Putting Contest: Test your accuracy and win prizes in this mini-challenge!
- Axe Throwing: Gain preferred placement of your drive—it's a fun, tactical distraction!
- Golf Gun for Par 5: Let’s hit that Par 5 in style with a powerful boost!
- Corn Hole Toss: Show your aim with this friendly competition and earn that preferred drive position!
- Toilet Seat Shot: A quirky but fun shot with rewards to boost your morale!
- Can You Beat a High School Girl??: A challenge to see if you’ve got the skills to beat the next generation of golfers!
WHY PURCHASE NOW?
Pre-purchase these packages today to save time on registration day! Like a well-planned mission, securing these extras in advance ensures you don’t miss out on any opportunities to improve your game in warm-up, participate in the putting contest, and contribute to the success of the Undaunted Warhorse Initiative.
Golfer participation in these activities must be confirmed online before the event or at registration prior to the shotgun start. No purchases will be available on the course, so act early and get your extra support secured!
These add-ons are designed to enhance your day, just like the USO providing comfort and morale boosts to soldiers. Be ready to maximize your fun and make the most of your time on the green—all while standing strong in support of our Veterans.
Includes:
- Top Billing: Your logo featured prominently alongside the UWI and tournament logos on all event materials, signage, and promotional assets—including social media, email campaigns, and print materials from the time of purchase until the following years tournament
- Tournament Naming Rights: Your company name or logo will headline the event as the presenting sponsor (e.g., "The 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament Presented by [Your Company]”)
- Prime Visibility on the Course: Exclusive branding opportunities at key locations, such as the welcome area, clubhouse, and high-traffic points throughout the event
- Recognition at the Event: Public acknowledgment during the opening remarks, awards ceremony, and throughout the day
- Exclusive Networking: Access to event VIPs, including community leaders, fellow sponsors, and other influential supporters
- Free Team Registrations: Complimentary entry for two foursome teams to join the action
- Veteran Sponsorship: Sponsor two team of Veterans, giving back to those who have given so much
- Sponsor Recognition Plaque: Receive a custom plaque to commemorate your impactful partnership
- FOUR Drink Tickets per golfer a total value of $336
- Hole Sponsorship: Your name/logo displayed at a featured hole
- Event Program Mention: Recognition in the event brochure
- Luncheon Table Advertising: Marketing materials placed at event luncheon tables
- Goodie Bag Inclusion: Add a branded item to player goodie bags
Includes:
- Most Prominent Name in Brochure: Your sponsorship will take center stage in the event program
- Award Luncheon Spotlight: Enjoy an introduction and the opportunity to deliver a pitch or remarks to attendees during the luncheon
- Free Team Registrations: Complimentary entry for two foursome teams to join the action
- Veteran Sponsorship: Sponsor two team of Veterans, giving back to those who have given so much
- Sponsor Recognition Plaque: Receive a custom plaque to commemorate your impactful partnership
- FOUR Drink Tickets per golfer a total value of $336
- Hole Sponsorship: Your name/logo displayed at a featured hole
- Event Program Mention: Recognition in the event brochure
- Banner Placement: Logo featured on the official tournament banner
- Press Mentions: Acknowledgment in select press releases and promotional materials
- Online Advertising: Featured in social media and email promotions
- Luncheon Table Advertising: Marketing materials placed at event luncheon tables
- Goodie Bag Inclusion: Add a branded item to player goodie bags
Includes:
- Hole Sponsorship: Your name/logo displayed at a featured hole
- Event Program Mention: Recognition in the event brochure
- Banner Placement: Logo featured on the official tournament banner
- Free Team Entry: Complimentary foursome registration
- Veteran Sponsorship: Sponsor one team of Veterans, giving back to those who have given so much
- Press Mentions: Acknowledgment in select press releases and promotional materials
- Online Advertising: Featured in social media and email promotions
- Luncheon Table Advertising: Marketing materials placed at event luncheon tables
- Goodie Bag Inclusion: Add a branded item to player goodie bags
Includes:
- Hole Sponsorship: Your name/logo displayed at a featured hole
- Event Program Mention: Recognition in the event brochure
- Banner Placement: Logo featured on the official tournament banner
- Free Team Entry: Complimentary foursome registration
- Press Mentions: Acknowledgment in select press releases and promotional materials
Become the "Mess Hall Hero" Sponsor for lunch at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament!
Take command as the exclusive Mess Hall Hero Sponsor, a nod to the vital role the mess hall plays in keeping troops fueled and ready.
Your sponsorship of the Burger Bar by Woodbridge Grill will ensure our golfers enjoy a delicious meal while highlighting your brand’s commitment to supporting our nation’s Veterans.
What You’ll Receive as the Mess Hall Hero Sponsor:
- Burger Bar Branding: Your name prominently featured at the Burger Bar, making your sponsorship the centerpiece of the luncheon.
- Tournament Banner Placement: Your logo displayed on the official banner at the pavilion.
- Online Advertising: Highlighted in digital promotions across social media and email campaigns.
- Luncheon Table Advertising: Your branded materials showcased at tables during the meal.
- Press and Promotion Mentions: Included in select press releases and promotional materials.
As the Mess Hall Hero Sponsor, you’ll leave a lasting impression on players and attendees while supporting the mission of aiding Veterans in their transition to civilian life.
Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity—claim your spot today!
Become the "Reveille Champion" Sponsor for breakfast at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament!
Kick off the day by sponsoring the Burrito Bar by Woodbridge Grill as the exclusive Reveille Champion Sponsor—a tribute to the bugle call that starts every military morning.
Your sponsorship will energize players for a day of camaraderie, competition, and supporting Veterans in need.
What You’ll Receive as the Reveille Champion Sponsor:
- Burrito Bar Branding: Your name prominently displayed at the breakfast area, making your sponsorship a key part of the day’s start.
- Tournament Banner Placement: Your logo featured on the official banner at the pavilion.
- Online Advertising: Highlighted in digital promotions across social media and email campaigns.
- Breakfast Table Advertising: Your branded materials showcased at tables during the morning meal.
- Press and Promotion Mentions: Included in select press releases and promotional materials.
As the Reveille Champion Sponsor, you’ll energize the tournament’s players and guests while demonstrating your commitment to supporting Veterans and their families.
Secure this exclusive sponsorship today and lead the charge in making a difference!
Drive Success as the Long Drive Contest Sponsor at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament!
Show your support for Veterans while celebrating the tournament’s most powerful players by sponsoring the Long Drive Contest! With two exclusive opportunities—one for men and one for women—this sponsorship is perfect for businesses that value strength, precision, and the drive to succeed.
What You’ll Receive as a Long Drive Contest Sponsor:
Exclusive Contest Sponsorship: Your name or logo featured at the Long Drive hole, showcasing your support for the day’s standout performance.
Signage at Registration: Visibility as players check in for the tournament.
Long Drive Hole Branding: Prominent signage at the contest hole.
Press and Promotion Mentions: Included in select press releases and promotional materials.
Driver Prize Sponsorship: The contest prize (driver) will be branded as provided by you.
Early Renewal Opportunity: Reserve your spot as the Long Drive Sponsor for next year’s tournament.
This sponsorship is ideal for women-owned businesses supporting the ladies’ contest or for coaches, doctors, or brands catering to men’s health or performance to back the men’s event.
Stand out on the green and empower those who drive farther to support Veterans in need.
Aim for Impact as a Closest to the Pin Sponsor!
Show your precision in supporting our Veterans by sponsoring one of the Closest to the Pin contests at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament on October 11, 2025.
With one sponsorship available for both men’s and women’s categories, this is a unique chance to align your brand with skill, strategy, and success.
What’s Included as a Closest to the Pin Sponsor:
- Contest Sponsorship: Your sponsorship includes a premium rangefinder to present as a prize for the contest winner.
- Signage at Registration: Feature your name or logo where all attendees begin their day.
- Signage at the Contest Hole: Gain visibility at the pivotal Closest to the Pin location.
- Press and Promotion Mentions: Be highlighted in select press releases and promotional materials leading up to the event.
- Next Year’s Spot: Secure the first opportunity to sponsor this contest for the following year.
Why Sponsor Closest to the Pin?
This sponsorship is perfect for businesses or individuals who want to celebrate skill and precision—whether you’re a coach, business owner, or proud supporter of Veterans. Your involvement not only builds your brand but also ensures vital programs like temporary housing and mentorship for those who’ve served our nation continue to thrive.
Act now to secure this exclusive sponsorship and make your mark on this year’s tournament while helping our Veterans aim for brighter futures!
Support Veterans with a Hole Sponsorship!
Stand out at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament on October 11, 2025, as a Hole Sponsor—our most affordable and accessible sponsorship option.
With 5 opportunities available, your business or organization can make an impact while gaining valuable visibility.
As a Hole Sponsor, you’ll receive:
- Signage on the Hole and/or Tee: Display your name or logo prominently for all players to see.
- On-Site Positioning: Set up at your designated Tee box to engage directly with participants, distribute materials, or offer fun giveaways.
WANT MORE VISIBILITY?
Upgrade your sponsorship to include a Co-Branded Pin Flag featuring your logo and the UWI logo—a limited, high-visibility opportunity to show your support! SELECT the "IMPACT POINT" option IN CONJUCNTION this one.
Join us in making a difference for Veterans while showcasing your business to a community of players and supporters.
Support Veterans with a Hole Sponsorship Flag that you KEEP!
Stand out at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament on October 11, 2025, as a High-Viz Hole Sponsor—our 2nd most affordable and accessible sponsorship option.
With 5 opportunities available, your business or organization can make an impact while gaining valuable visibility.
As a Flag Sponsor Plus, you’ll receive
- A Co-Branded Pin Flag featuring your logo and the UWI logo
This is a limited, high-impact opportunity to show your support! SELECT the "FOXY HOLE PLUS" option to receive the added bonus for your business.
Join us in making a difference for Veterans while showcasing your business to a community of players and supporters.
Sponsor the "Sharpshooter" Putting Contest!
Take aim at supporting Veterans and showcase your brand as the Sharpshooter Putting Contest Sponsor at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament on October 11, 2025.
Just as a sharpshooter requires precision and focus to hit their target, your sponsorship will be at the heart of the action, helping transform the lives of Veterans with unwavering accuracy.
What You’ll Receive as the Sharpshooter Putting Contest Sponsor:
- Sponsor the Contest: Your name or logo will be prominently featured as the official sponsor of the Putting Contest, with a custom Putter Prize to present as a prize included in your sponsorship.
- Signage at Registration: Ensure your brand is seen by all attendees with your logo displayed at registration.
- Signage at the Putting Hole: Make a lasting impression with your brand’s visibility directly at the contest hole, where participants focus on their skills.
- Press Mentions: Receive recognition in press releases and promotional materials leading up to and after the event.
Reserved Opportunity for Next Year: Secure priority to sponsor the contest again next year, ensuring your brand continues to align with the precision and excellence of the tournament.
By sponsoring this contest, you're aligning your brand with precision, excellence, and service—qualities that resonate deeply with the Veteran community.
The Sharpshooter Putting Contest will be an exciting, high-visibility opportunity to show your commitment to Veterans and enhance your brand's presence at a memorable event.
Don’t miss your chance to claim this limited sponsorship opportunity and be the target for success this October!
Swag Bag Sponsor
Support Our Veterans, Equip Our Heroes
Just like soldiers receive essential gear for their missions, your brand can be the essential item in every golfer’s arsenal at the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament.
By becoming the Swag Bag Sponsor, you'll ensure that your company’s logo is prominently displayed on the tournament swag bags—each one filled with items every participant will carry throughout the day.
What You’ll Receive as the Swag Bag Sponsor:
- Logo on Swag Bags: Your logo displayed on the tournament swag bags, given to every participant, ensuring visibility throughout the event.
- Branded Item Opportunity: Include your promotional material or branded item inside each swag bag, giving you direct access to participants' attention.
- Recognition in Event Materials: Your sponsorship will be acknowledged in event press releases, brochures, and on social media.
- Post-Event Exposure: Your brand will continue to be recognized as golfers carry the bags even after the tournament ends.
Why Choose the Swag Bag Sponsorship?
This sponsorship provides your brand with lasting exposure as each golfer heads into the field, equipped with your logo.
Much like how soldiers take vital tools into battle, your company’s presence will be with every player, reminding them of your commitment to supporting veterans and their journey.
Secure your spot as the Swag Bag Sponsor today and ensure your brand is part of every golfer’s mission to support our heroes!
Towel Sponsor
"Support Our Veterans, One Wipe at a Time"
In every military mission, preparedness and utility are critical—and a golf towel is no exception for golfers tackling the greens.
As the Towel Sponsor, your logo will proudly stand alongside the Undaunted Warhorse Initiative's emblem on custom tournament towels, carried by every participant throughout the event.
What You’ll Receive as the Towel Sponsor:
- Custom Towel Branding: Your logo featured prominently alongside the Undaunted Warhorse Initiative logo on tournament towels distributed to all golfers.
- Recognition in Event Materials: Mentions in select press releases, brochures, and social media promotions as the exclusive Towel Sponsor.
- Take-Home Visibility: These towels will serve as a lasting reminder of your support for Veterans, carried far beyond the day of the tournament.
Why Choose the Towel Sponsorship?
A towel is a staple of every golfer’s kit—used to clean, dry, and maintain focus. By sponsoring the tournament towels, your brand will represent reliability and support, much like the camaraderie that defines the military ethos. This is your opportunity to stand out and make an impression with every swing!
Act now to claim this exclusive sponsorship and leave a lasting mark on the tournament and our Veterans.
Golf Ball Sponsorship Opportunity
Take a swing at unforgettable exposure with the Golf Ball Sponsorship for the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament!
This unique sponsorship co-brands high-quality golf balls with your logo alongside the Undaunted Warhorse Initiative (UWI) logo.
Each of the 144 participating golfers will receive a sleeve of three custom golf balls in their swag bag, ensuring your brand accompanies them through every drive, chip, and putt on tournament day—and beyond.
What’s Included for You:
- Exclusive Branding: Your logo prominently displayed on all golf balls alongside UWI’s, creating a lasting impression every time they hit the greens.
- Wide Reach: With 432 co-branded golf balls distributed among players, your sponsorship will leave an enduring mark in the hands of golf enthusiasts and community supporters.
- Recognition in Tournament Materials: Mentions in the event program, press releases, and digital promotions as the official Golf Ball Sponsor.
- Community Impact: Align your brand with a mission that supports veterans through housing and mentorship programs, showcasing your commitment to giving back.
Why Golf Balls?
Golf balls are the cornerstone of every player’s game, making this a sponsorship that guarantees high visibility. Co-branded golf balls provide unmatched promotional longevity, as they’ll be used long after the tournament ends—extending your brand’s exposure well beyond the event.
Join the Mission:
Support veterans and put your brand in the hands of our players. With only one sponsorship available, this opportunity won’t last long. Secure your spot as the Golf Ball Sponsor today!
In-Kind Sponsorship: Support Our Veterans, Stand Undaunted
As an In-Kind Sponsor for the 4th Annual Warhorse Charity Golf Tournament, your support plays a pivotal role in helping us honor and uplift the heroes who have served our country.
Just as soldiers in the field rely on their comrades to succeed, your contribution will ensure that the Undaunted Warhorse Initiative (UWI) continues to provide critical assistance to Veterans in need.
This sponsorship provides unmatched visibility for your brand while giving back to those who’ve given so much. In-kind sponsors are essential to the success of this mission, and we ask that you stand strong beside us, ensuring both your active participation and commitment to the cause.
What You’ll Receive as an In-Kind Sponsor:
- Hole Sponsorship: Display your brand’s sign at one of the key tournament holes, ensuring visibility to all participants and spectators.
- Recognition in Communications: Your company’s name will be included in select press releases, promotional materials, and online advertising, showing your dedication to supporting Veterans.
- Team Registration: Receive one free team entry to participate in the tournament and network with fellow sponsors and participants.
The Call to Action:
Just as in military service, your commitment matters. As an in-kind sponsor, we ask for your full engagement by participating with a team in the tournament. By doing so, you demonstrate your support not only through sponsorship but by being an active part of the event that brings our mission to life.
Additional opportunities to amplify your impact—whether through additional teams, raffle tickets, or other services—will be available to further showcase your dedication to the cause.
This partnership is about more than just visibility; it’s about standing undaunted in support of those who’ve served.
Together, we will continue making a difference in the lives of Veterans, empowering them to overcome obstacles and build brighter futures.
Contact us today to discuss your in-kind sponsorship options and be part of the mission that stands strong for those who’ve stood strong for us.
Your support is the force multiplier we need to achieve success. Join us on this mission.
One entry into Gun Raffle.
1 Raffle Ticket
12 tickets for $100
1 50/50 Ticket
12 tickets for $100
1 Mulligan for your group.
💰 3 additional triesl = $20 donation.
* Anybody who hits the target 3 in a row of their axes wins a $50 gift Card.*
Reroll Fundraiser Rule: Every reroll = $10 donation
Reroll Fundraiser Rule: Every reroll = $10 donation
$
