Moody Family Reunion

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Moody Family Reunion

About this event

The 58th Moody Family Reunion - Dues!

Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown - 501 S 4th St

Louisville, KY 40202, USA

Ages 6-13
$35

Dues are $35/pp in this age range.

Ages 14-20
$50

Dues are $50/pp in this age range.

Ages 21-65
$90

Dues are $90/pp in this age range.

Ages 66-79
$65

Dues are $65/pp in this age range.

Individual Non-Attendance
$50

$50 for individual family members not attending the reunion. Your donations are apprecitated!

Family Non-Attendance
$75

$75 for family members (2+) not attending the reunion. Your donations are appreciated!

Guests 19 years and older
$60

$60/pp for guests of family members.

Guests 18 years and younger
$35

$35/pp for guests of family members.

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