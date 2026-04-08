The 58th Moody Family Reunion - Dues!

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About this event
Louisville, KY 40202, USA
Dues are $35/pp in this age range.
Dues are $50/pp in this age range.
Dues are $90/pp in this age range.
Dues are $65/pp in this age range.
$50 for individual family members not attending the reunion. Your donations are apprecitated!
$75 for family members (2+) not attending the reunion. Your donations are appreciated!
$60/pp for guests of family members.
$35/pp for guests of family members.
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