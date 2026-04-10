The Fifth Annual Agape Open

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About this event
Entry fee includes Green Fees for four players, Golf Cart, Boxed lunch, Goody Bag, and Range Balls
Entry fee includes Green Fees for one player, Golf Cart, Boxed lunch, Goody Bag, and Range Balls
Want to show off your short game? Stop by the Chip Draw at Hole 6!
Don’t let one bad swing ruin your scorecard today! Pick up our Individual Pack for $10. It includes One MULLIGAN allowing the player to replay one shot per game without penalty. One RED TEE allowing men to utilize the red tee, and women to move 10 paces in front of the regular red tee. One STRING allows the player to move the ball the length of the string to improve one shot in the game. It’s the cheapest way to shave strokes off your game!
Does your group have a strategy for the leaderboard? Most teams are grabbing the Team Pack. For $40 per team, each player gets One MULLIGAN, allowing the player to replay one shot per game without penalty. One RED TEE allowing men to utilize the red tee, and women to move 10 paces in front of the regular red tee. One STRING allows the player to move the ball the length of the string to improve one shot in the game. If you don't use them, consider it a donation—but if you do, they might just be the difference between 2nd place and the top of the leaderboard!
Your sponsorship includes Green Fees for FOUR players, Banner at event, and your name in the program!
our sponsorship includes sign at the tee box.
Your sponsorship includes Green Fees for TWO players, Banner at event, and your name in the program!
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