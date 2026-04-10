The Fifth Annual Agape Open

Does your group have a strategy for the leaderboard? Most teams are grabbing the Team Pack. For $40 per team, each player gets One MULLIGAN , allowing the player to replay one shot per game without penalty. One RED TEE allowing men to utilize the red tee, and women to move 10 paces in front of the regular red tee. One STRING allows the player to move the ball the length of the string to improve one shot in the game. If you don't use them, consider it a donation—but if you do, they might just be the difference between 2nd place and the top of the leaderboard!