A golf hole with a flag is superimposed on a yellow outline of Nevada, with a banner below reading "5th Annual Freddy Sheehan Golf Tournament Local 350".

Hosted by

United Association Of Journeymen & Apprentices Of The Plumbing & Pipe

About this event

The 5th Annual Freddy Sheehan Golf Tournament

6600 N Wingfield Pkwy

Sparks, NV 89436, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$8,000

2 Foursomes

Walk in Signage, Tee Box, and Hole Signage

Logo on Visage and Golf Cart

Lunch Sponsorship w/Special Recognition

Special Swag

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Foursome

Tee Box and Hole Signage

Special Recognition throughout the tournament

Special Swag

Logo on Scorecards

Silver Sponsorship
$2,000

Foursome

Tee Box Sponsorship

Hole Sponsorship

Special Recognition during Breakfast

Stainless Sponsorship
$1,500

Foursome

Tee Box Sponsorship

Copper Sponsorship
$1,000

Twosome

Hole Sponsorship

Tee Box or Hole Sponsor
$500

Sign on Tee or Green

PVC Sponsorship
Pay what you can

We are grateful for any donation, included but not limited to : funds, gifts, prizes, or any items for swag bags.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!