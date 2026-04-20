The 5th Annual Freddy Sheehan Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
2 Foursomes
Walk in Signage, Tee Box, and Hole Signage
Logo on Visage and Golf Cart
Lunch Sponsorship w/Special Recognition
Special Swag
Foursome
Tee Box and Hole Signage
Special Recognition throughout the tournament
Special Swag
Logo on Scorecards
Foursome
Tee Box Sponsorship
Hole Sponsorship
Special Recognition during Breakfast
Foursome
Tee Box Sponsorship
Twosome
Hole Sponsorship
Sign on Tee or Green
We are grateful for any donation, included but not limited to : funds, gifts, prizes, or any items for swag bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!