The 5th Annual Good Vibes Music and Wellness Festival Sponsorship and In-Kind Donations

*Official "Presented by [Your Company]" naming rights for the festival.
*Premium brand recognition on all event marketing, signage, and digital promotions.
*Company logo on promotional materials, including press releases, posters, flyers, and social media.
*On-stage verbal acknowledgments throughout the event.
*Gold VIP Lounge access for 8 guests, including food and beverages.
*Prime logo placement on festival website and event merchandise.
*Booth space in the main festival area for brand activation.
*Inclusion in press releases and media outreach.
*Opportunity to address the audience from the main stage.
*Custom social media marketing campaign, including dedicated sponsor highlight posts.
*Special sponsor recognition at the event.
*Official "Presented by [Your Company]" naming rights for the festival.
*Premium brand recognition on all event marketing, signage, and digital promotions.
*Company logo on promotional materials, including press releases, posters, flyers, and social media.
*On-stage verbal acknowledgments throughout the event.
*Gold VIP Lounge access for 8 guests, including food and beverages.
*Prime logo placement on festival website and event merchandise.
*Booth space in the main festival area for brand activation.
*Inclusion in press releases and media outreach.
*Opportunity to address the audience from the main stage.
*Custom social media marketing campaign, including dedicated sponsor highlight posts.
*Special sponsor recognition at the event.
Title Co-Sponsors Option 2
$10,000
rate.xLeft
*Same offerings as Title Sponsor *Gold VIP Lounge access for 4 guests, including food and beverages.
*Same offerings as Title Sponsor *Gold VIP Lounge access for 4 guests, including food and beverages.
Gold: Stages or VIP Lounge Sponsors
$5,000
rate.xLeft
*Naming rights to one of the festival stages (Main Grass Stage, Farm Stage, and VIP Areas).
*Company branding on the stage backdrop and side banners.
*Verbal recognition before performances.
*Logo placement on event website and select marketing materials.
*Social media recognition before and after the event.
*VIP lounge access for 4 guests.
*On-site booth space for brand activation
*Naming rights to one of the festival stages (Main Grass Stage, Farm Stage, and VIP Areas).
*Company branding on the stage backdrop and side banners.
*Verbal recognition before performances.
*Logo placement on event website and select marketing materials.
*Social media recognition before and after the event.
*VIP lounge access for 4 guests.
*On-site booth space for brand activation
Artist Lounge
$3,000
rate.xLeft
*Company branding in the exclusive artist lounge and backstage area
*Logo placement in the ARTIST LOUNGE Tent
*Recognition in artist communications
*Social media mention as an Artist *LOUNGE Sponsor
*VIP area access for 2 guests
*On-site signage in the ARTIST LOUNGE
*Company branding in the exclusive artist lounge and backstage area
*Logo placement in the ARTIST LOUNGE Tent
*Recognition in artist communications
*Social media mention as an Artist *LOUNGE Sponsor
*VIP area access for 2 guests
*On-site signage in the ARTIST LOUNGE
Custom Sponsorship
free
rate.xLeft
Do you have a unique sponsorship idea? Let's discuss custom opportunities to align your brand with the Good Vibes Music and Wellness Festival.
Contact: [email protected] or 760 994-7080
Do you have a unique sponsorship idea? Let's discuss custom opportunities to align your brand with the Good Vibes Music and Wellness Festival.
Contact: [email protected] or 760 994-7080
In-Kind Donations
free
rate.xLeft
Please fill out your In-Kind donation information on the next page.
You will receive a tax-receipt for your contribution.
In-Kind Donations Needed:
Event and Party Rentals
Florals
Artist lounge products/merch
VIP lounge products/merch
Silent Disco Headsets and Set up Event and Party Rentals
Marquee lights
Wellness products/ merch
Live Artists
and *any other items/services that align w/ GOOD VIBES.
Please fill out your In-Kind donation information on the next page.
You will receive a tax-receipt for your contribution.
In-Kind Donations Needed:
Event and Party Rentals
Florals
Artist lounge products/merch
VIP lounge products/merch
Silent Disco Headsets and Set up Event and Party Rentals
Marquee lights
Wellness products/ merch
Live Artists
and *any other items/services that align w/ GOOD VIBES.