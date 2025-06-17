The 5th Annual Good Vibes Music and Wellness Festival Sponsorship and In-Kind Donations

1200 Fox Point Farms Lane

Encinitas, CA 92024, USA

Title Sponsor
$20,000

rate.xLeft

*Official "Presented by [Your Company]" naming rights for the festival. *Premium brand recognition on all event marketing, signage, and digital promotions. *Company logo on promotional materials, including press releases, posters, flyers, and social media. *On-stage verbal acknowledgments throughout the event. *Gold VIP Lounge access for 8 guests, including food and beverages. *Prime logo placement on festival website and event merchandise. *Booth space in the main festival area for brand activation. *Inclusion in press releases and media outreach. *Opportunity to address the audience from the main stage. *Custom social media marketing campaign, including dedicated sponsor highlight posts. *Special sponsor recognition at the event.
Title Co-Sponsors Option 2
$10,000

rate.xLeft

*Same offerings as Title Sponsor *Gold VIP Lounge access for 4 guests, including food and beverages.
Gold: Stages or VIP Lounge Sponsors
$5,000

rate.xLeft

*Naming rights to one of the festival stages (Main Grass Stage, Farm Stage, and VIP Areas). *Company branding on the stage backdrop and side banners. *Verbal recognition before performances. *Logo placement on event website and select marketing materials. *Social media recognition before and after the event. *VIP lounge access for 4 guests. *On-site booth space for brand activation
Artist Lounge
$3,000

rate.xLeft

*Company branding in the exclusive artist lounge and backstage area *Logo placement in the ARTIST LOUNGE Tent *Recognition in artist communications *Social media mention as an Artist *LOUNGE Sponsor *VIP area access for 2 guests *On-site signage in the ARTIST LOUNGE
Custom Sponsorship
free

rate.xLeft

Do you have a unique sponsorship idea? Let's discuss custom opportunities to align your brand with the Good Vibes Music and Wellness Festival. Contact: [email protected] or 760 994-7080
In-Kind Donations
free

rate.xLeft

Please fill out your In-Kind donation information on the next page. You will receive a tax-receipt for your contribution. In-Kind Donations Needed: Event and Party Rentals Florals Artist lounge products/merch VIP lounge products/merch Silent Disco Headsets and Set up Event and Party Rentals Marquee lights Wellness products/ merch Live Artists and *any other items/services that align w/ GOOD VIBES.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing