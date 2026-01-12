Head To Speech Incorporated

Hosted by

Head To Speech Incorporated

About this event

The 5th Annual Head to Speech® Summit: The Whole Athlete Advantage™

DAY PASS: April 16, 2026
$99
  • 1 Day of LIVE Training
  • Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
  • ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
DAY PASS: April 17, 2026
$99
  • 1 Day of LIVE Training
  • Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
  • ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
DAY PASS: April 18, 2026
$99
  • 1 Day of LIVE Training
  • Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
  • ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
INTERPROFESSIONAL TASK FORCE SUMMIT EXPERIENCE
$349
  • Training: 3 Days of LIVE Training ($7,000 Value)
  • Interprofessional Task Force Certificate of Completion for Professional Development Hours 
  • ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to all sessions for up to 2 weeks
VIP ROOM LEARNING PASS
$498

CUSTOMIZED TRACKS

  • Everything in the Summit Experience PLUS: 
  • Live Coaching & Personalized Feedback: You'll receive coaching specific to your brand partnership in the VIP room. Get your questions answered live! ($15,000 Value) 
  • The Whole Athlete Advantage™ Workbook to help you and your team build a customized brand partnership with Head To Speech and our established partners at every level including youth sports, college, pro, and beyond. 
  • Replays + Online Community: Access to our Academy recordings and online resources for continued support
  • Discovery Call to explore learning opportunities beyond the summit and brand partnerships!


STRATEGIC PARTNER
$997

PLATINUM ACCESS TO NETWORKING & MARKETING

  • Everything in the VIP Room Learning Pass PLUS:
  • Networking and Marketing Valued at $25,000 including: 
  • Brand exposure in curated small-group networking sessions
  • Facilitated introductions (not cold connections)
  • Attendee visibility within the cohort
  • Priority participation and recognition
  • 6 Advisory Council Roundtable Discussions (Board level access for strategic planning)    
GROUP RATE
$3,497

30% OFF ($5,000 Value)

  • Everything in the VIP Room Learning Pass PLUS
  • 5 Tickets for your interprofessional team or community collective!    
Career Pathways
$199
  • Everything in the Interprofessional Task Force Summit PLUS
  • Community Service Learning Hours 
Add a donation for Head To Speech Incorporated

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