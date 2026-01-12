The 5th Annual Head to Speech® Summit: The Whole Athlete Advantage™
DAY PASS: April 16, 2026
$99
1 Day of LIVE Training
Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
1 Day of LIVE Training
Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
DAY PASS: April 17, 2026
$99
1 Day of LIVE Training
Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
1 Day of LIVE Training
Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
DAY PASS: April 18, 2026
$99
1 Day of LIVE Training
Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
1 Day of LIVE Training
Professional development hours and CEUs for that day only
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to 1 day of sessions for up to 2 weeks
INTERPROFESSIONAL TASK FORCE SUMMIT EXPERIENCE
$349
Training: 3 Days of LIVE Training ($7,000 Value)
Interprofessional Task Force Certificate of Completion for Professional Development Hours
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to all sessions for up to 2 weeks
Training: 3 Days of LIVE Training ($7,000 Value)
Interprofessional Task Force Certificate of Completion for Professional Development Hours
ON-DEMAND TRAININGS: Access to all sessions for up to 2 weeks
VIP ROOM LEARNING PASS
$498
CUSTOMIZED TRACKS
Everything in the Summit Experience PLUS:
Live Coaching & Personalized Feedback: You'll receive coaching specific to your brand partnership in the VIP room. Get your questions answered live! ($15,000 Value)
The Whole Athlete Advantage™ Workbook to help you and your team build a customized brand partnership with Head To Speech and our established partners at every level including youth sports, college, pro, and beyond.
Replays + Online Community: Access to our Academy recordings and online resources for continued support
Discovery Call to explore learning opportunities beyond the summit and brand partnerships!
CUSTOMIZED TRACKS
Everything in the Summit Experience PLUS:
Live Coaching & Personalized Feedback: You'll receive coaching specific to your brand partnership in the VIP room. Get your questions answered live! ($15,000 Value)
The Whole Athlete Advantage™ Workbook to help you and your team build a customized brand partnership with Head To Speech and our established partners at every level including youth sports, college, pro, and beyond.
Replays + Online Community: Access to our Academy recordings and online resources for continued support
Discovery Call to explore learning opportunities beyond the summit and brand partnerships!
STRATEGIC PARTNER
$997
PLATINUM ACCESS TO NETWORKING & MARKETING
Everything in the VIP Room Learning Pass PLUS:
Networking and Marketing Valued at $25,000 including:
Brand exposure in curated small-group networking sessions
Facilitated introductions (not cold connections)
Attendee visibility within the cohort
Priority participation and recognition
6 Advisory Council Roundtable Discussions (Board level access for strategic planning)
PLATINUM ACCESS TO NETWORKING & MARKETING
Everything in the VIP Room Learning Pass PLUS:
Networking and Marketing Valued at $25,000 including:
Brand exposure in curated small-group networking sessions
Facilitated introductions (not cold connections)
Attendee visibility within the cohort
Priority participation and recognition
6 Advisory Council Roundtable Discussions (Board level access for strategic planning)
GROUP RATE
$3,497
30% OFF ($5,000 Value)
Everything in the VIP Room Learning Pass PLUS
5 Tickets for your interprofessional team or community collective!
30% OFF ($5,000 Value)
Everything in the VIP Room Learning Pass PLUS
5 Tickets for your interprofessional team or community collective!
Career Pathways
$199
Everything in the Interprofessional Task Force Summit PLUS
Community Service Learning Hours
Everything in the Interprofessional Task Force Summit PLUS
Community Service Learning Hours
Add a donation for Head To Speech Incorporated
$
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