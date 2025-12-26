The 5th Annual Royal Affair

Hosted by
Enjoy the ultimate royal experience with our VIP Table Experience, designed for groups who want to celebrate together in style.
Each VIP table covers up to 12 guests and includes reserved, served seating, along with exclusive VIP souvenirs placed at the table for an elevated experience.
VIP guests will also enjoy full access to buffet-style food and drinks, free raffles, and premium entertainment featuring dance performances, comedy, powerful words of empowerment, and more throughout the afternoon.
✨ This is more than seating—it’s a shared royal experience filled with elegance, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.
Step into an unforgettable afternoon of elegance, empowerment, and celebration at the 5th Annual Royal Tea Party.
General Admission guests will enjoy buffet-style food and refreshing drinks, free raffles, and an inspiring lineup of dance performances, comedy, and powerful words of empowerment. This experience is designed to uplift, encourage, and celebrate authenticity in a beautiful, welcoming atmosphere.
✨ Come ready to be inspired, connected, and refreshed.
Each Vendor Table includes 1 guest, 1 table provided, and allows vendors to keep 100% of their earnings. Vendors will also enjoy full access to buffet-style food and drinks, free raffles, and engaging entertainment through dance, comedy, words of empowerment, and more throughout the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!