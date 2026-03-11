The 5th Annual: "Walk to Remember"

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About this event
Gulfport, FL 33707, USA
Includes:
✅ Everything in General Admission
✅ A dedicated butterfly for the release (with their loved one's name read during the tribute)
✅ A custom event T-shirt
✅ A personalized remembrance candle holder
✅ Reserved seating for the ceremony
✅ A special acknowledgment in the event program
(With T-shirts Included)
Includes (per person):
✅ General Admission
✅ One shared butterfly release (name read during tribute)
✅ Personalized remembrance candle holder (1 per person or group—your call)
✅ Reserved group seating
✅ Custom event T-shirt (1 per person)
✅ Group name listed in the event program
Give your loved one a special tribute with an additional butterfly during the release ceremony. Each butterfly symbolizes the enduring love and remembrance of those who have touched our hearts.
(Displayed along the walk route in memory of a loved one)
Honor the memory of your baby or loved one with a custom tribute sign, placed along the walk route. Each sign will feature their name, a special message, and a butterfly motif, allowing families to walk in remembrance and reflection.
$
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