Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation

Hosted by

Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation

About this event

The 5th Annual: "Walk to Remember"

5730 Shore Blvd S

Gulfport, FL 33707, USA

VIP Remembrance - "Butterfly Guardian"
$50

Includes:
✅ Everything in General Admission
✅ A dedicated butterfly for the release (with their loved one's name read during the tribute)
✅ A custom event T-shirt
✅ A personalized remembrance candle holder
✅ Reserved seating for the ceremony
✅ A special acknowledgment in the event program

Group Remembrance Package – “Circle of Love”
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

(With T-shirts Included)
Includes (per person):
✅ General Admission
✅ One shared butterfly release (name read during tribute)
✅ Personalized remembrance candle holder (1 per person or group—your call)
✅ Reserved group seating
✅ Custom event T-shirt (1 per person)
✅ Group name listed in the event program

Extra Butterfly Tribute – $10 per additional butterfly
$10

Give your loved one a special tribute with an additional butterfly during the release ceremony. Each butterfly symbolizes the enduring love and remembrance of those who have touched our hearts.

Personalized Tribute Sign
$25

(Displayed along the walk route in memory of a loved one)
Honor the memory of your baby or loved one with a custom tribute sign, placed along the walk route. Each sign will feature their name, a special message, and a butterfly motif, allowing families to walk in remembrance and reflection.

General Admission
Free
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