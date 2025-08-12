The 6th Annual Armand Golf Classic Hosted by: Bonita Springs Firefighters Local 3444

Hosted by
About this event
Bonita Springs, FL 34135, USA
Individual Golfer Entry Fee
Foursome Entry Fee
Purchase Raffle Tickets to be entered into your choice of items at the Armand's Golf Classic.
Purchase Raffle Tickets to be entered into your choice of items at the Armand's Golf Classic.
One Ticket to be entered into the 50/50 Raffle. Win BIG cash!
"5" Raffle Tickets to be entered into the 50/50 Raffle. Win BIG cash!
$2.00 Pro V1s!!!!
"Pay to Play $20
Team pay to play $60
Four Mulligans to be used during your round.
Sponsor one of the events during the tournament. There will be various events such as long drive, putting contest, etc. You will have a sign placed next to the event, be recognized in tournament materials and announced as an event sponsor. Includes 4 Players (One Foursome)
Have a team in the event and receive a hole sponsorship. Your sign will be placed on a tee box and your company name will be listed in the tournament program. 4 Players
Have a sign placed on a tee box and your company name will be listed in the tournament program.
The sponsor will be assigned a tee box and will have the ability to set up a table/event to spotlight their business.
Sponsor the Beverages provided during the scramble and have your company name on the tournament Koozies included in the goodie bags. You will also have the ability to set-up a table/event at a hole. Your company will be listed in the tournament program.
Have a table and sign on the tee box of the long drive hole. Will be credited with the gift for the winner.
Have a table and sign placed at the practice putting greens for players to see. Will be credited with the gift for the winner.
Have a table and sign at one of four par 3’s and will pledge to give away something, should someone get a hole-in-one. Company name will be listed in the tournament program.
Have a table and sign set up at a par three hole. Will be credited with the gift for the winner.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!