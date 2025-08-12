Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund, Inc.

Hosted by

Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund, Inc.

About this event

The 6th Annual Armand Golf Classic Hosted by: Bonita Springs Firefighters Local 3444

9801 Treasure Cay Ln

Bonita Springs, FL 34135, USA

Individual Golfer Entry
$150

Individual Golfer Entry Fee

Foursome Entry
$600

Foursome Entry Fee

(1) Raffle Ticket
$3

Purchase Raffle Tickets to be entered into your choice of items at the Armand's Golf Classic.

10 Raffle Tickets
$20

Purchase Raffle Tickets to be entered into your choice of items at the Armand's Golf Classic.

"1" 50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

One Ticket to be entered into the 50/50 Raffle. Win BIG cash!

"5" 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$20

"5" Raffle Tickets to be entered into the 50/50 Raffle. Win BIG cash!

Pro V1s (Pack of 5)
$10

$2.00 Pro V1s!!!!

"Pay to Play $20
$20

"Pay to Play $20

Team pay to play $60
$60

Team pay to play $60

Four Mulligans $40
$40

Four Mulligans to be used during your round.

Gold Level - Event Sponsor
$1,250

Sponsor one of the events during the tournament. There will be various events such as long drive, putting contest, etc. You will have a sign placed next to the event, be recognized in tournament materials and announced as an event sponsor. Includes 4 Players (One Foursome) 

Silver Level -Team and Hole Sponsor
$800

Have a team in the event and receive a hole sponsorship. Your sign will be placed on a tee box and your company name will be listed in the tournament program. 4 Players 

Hole Sponsor
$150

Have a sign placed on a tee box and your company name will be listed in the tournament program. 

Premium Hole Sponsor
$400

The sponsor will be assigned a tee box and will have the ability to set up a table/event to spotlight their business. 

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the Beverages provided during the scramble and have your company name on the tournament Koozies included in the goodie bags. You will also have the ability to set-up a table/event at a hole. Your company will be listed in the tournament program. 

Long Drive Sponsor
$500

Have a table and sign on the tee box of the long drive hole. Will be credited with the gift for the winner. 

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Have a table and sign placed at the practice putting greens for players to see. Will be credited with the gift for the winner. 

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$500

Have a table and sign at one of four par 3’s and will pledge to give away something, should someone get a hole-in-one. Company name will be listed in the tournament program. 

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Have a table and sign set up at a par three hole. Will be credited with the gift for the winner. 

Add a donation for Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!