2026 Blackyard Collective Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
We’re kicking things off at a Times Square restaurant—good food, big energy, and the perfect spot to launch the weekend before heading to the theater.
We’re seeing Cats: The Jellicle Ball—a bold, high-energy reimagining that’s part musical, part experience. Expect fun, flair, and a night to remember.
A Blackyard BBQ in Prospect Park. Pull up, eat, and enjoy in the sun.
Roller coasters, games, boardwalk snacks, and ocean views. Classic NYC summer fun with just the right amount of thrill. Pay your own way for rides and food—choose your own adventure.
Sun, sand, and chill vibes. Bring a towel, relax, and enjoy the water with the crew. Closing gathering with gratitude—sharing highlights, laughs, and wrapping the weekend together.
Please indicate your t-shirt size under the "additional questions" section.
*This is not a new t-shirt design, but the same t-shirt offered in previous years. You are invited to purchase a t-shirt if you do not have one, or if you want a new one.
T-shirt orders must be received by May 31st.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!