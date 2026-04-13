Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

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Blackyard Collective Nyc Inc

About this event

2026 Blackyard Collective Juneteenth Celebration Weekend

255 Midwood St

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Friday Dinner (Location TBD)
$75

We’re kicking things off at a Times Square restaurant—good food, big energy, and the perfect spot to launch the weekend before heading to the theater.

Friday Theater - CATS: The Jellicle Ball
$100

We’re seeing Cats: The Jellicle Ball—a bold, high-energy reimagining that’s part musical, part experience. Expect fun, flair, and a night to remember.

Juneteenth Cookout
$25

A Blackyard BBQ in Prospect Park. Pull up, eat, and enjoy in the sun.

Luna Park at Coney Island
Free

Roller coasters, games, boardwalk snacks, and ocean views. Classic NYC summer fun with just the right amount of thrill. Pay your own way for rides and food—choose your own adventure.

Riis Beach / Gratitude Gathering
$25

Sun, sand, and chill vibes. Bring a towel, relax, and enjoy the water with the crew. Closing gathering with gratitude—sharing highlights, laughs, and wrapping the weekend together.

BYC Juneteenth T-Shirt
$25

Please indicate your t-shirt size under the "additional questions" section.


*This is not a new t-shirt design, but the same t-shirt offered in previous years. You are invited to purchase a t-shirt if you do not have one, or if you want a new one.


T-shirt orders must be received by May 31st.

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