Kind Heart Coalition

Hosted by

Kind Heart Coalition

About this event

THE 6TH ANNUAL KIND HEARTED CAMPOUT (required PDF download in email confirmation)

18187 Nate Harrison Rd

Palomar Mountain, CA 92060, USA

Add On - Companion Animal
Free

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.

Tier 2 Registration
$165
Available until Aug 1

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.

Kids (5-13) Tier 2 Registration
$125
Available until Aug 1

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.


Tier 3 General Admission
$185
Available until Sep 1

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.

Kids (5-13) Tier 3 Registration
$145
Available until Sep 1

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.


Tier 4 Registration
$205
Available until Oct 5

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.

Kids (5-13) Tier 4 Registration
$165
Available until Oct 5

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.


Tier 5 Registration
$255
Available until Oct 15

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.

Kids (5-13) Tier 5 Registration
$215
Available until Oct 15

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

  • Campsite
  • Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist
  • Complimentary meals throughout the weekend
  • Palomar Mountain spring drinking water
  • Showers and bathrooms on site
  • Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.


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