THE 6TH ANNUAL KIND HEARTED CAMPOUT (required PDF download in email confirmation)

Full Registration Includes

Your registration covers everything you need for an immersive, worry-free experience:

Campsite

Custom designed Kind Hearted Campout T-shirt by a local artist

Complimentary meals throughout the weekend

Palomar Mountain spring drinking water

Showers and bathrooms on site

Full access to all events including workshops, DJ dance party, yoga, artivism projects, and more

Refund Policy

Registration is nonrefundable but is transferable for the same year.