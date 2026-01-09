The 6th Annual Royal Tea Party Vendor

VENDOR INFORMATION & REQUIREMENTS
- This year’s event will be held outdoors. Please plan accordingly.
- Vendors are responsible for providing their own table and chairs (one table and up to two chairs recommended).
- Vendors may bring a tent for their table if desired.
- Vendor space is first come, first served.
VENDOR FEE
- The vendor registration fee is $75.00, due by January 30, 2026.
- Payment may be made at DanceSoulFoundation.com.
- The fee includes:
- Admission for the vendor and one additional helper
- Lunch for both
RAFFLE PRIZE REQUIREMENT
- Vendors are kindly requested to donate a raffle prize valued at $25 or more.
- Product vendors: $25+ value of your product.
- Service vendors: A service offer or coupon paired with a physical item valued at $25+ and your business card.
- All raffle items must be company-branded or include a business card or promotional offer clearly referencing your company name and/or logo.
- Raffle donations must be received by April 1, 2026 and mailed to:
DanceSoul Foundation
ATTN: Kara White
7725 South 37th Way
Phoenix, AZ 85042
- The event coordinator reserves the right to refuse any raffle item deemed inappropriate for the event.
OPTIONAL PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY
- Vendors may (optionally) offer a promotional giveaway such as a coupon, or small item valued at no more than $5.00.
Questions?
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:
Kara White
📞 (480) 442-2330
📧 [email protected]
Nicole Love
📞 (480) 296-0024
📧 [email protected]
We look forward to seeing you there!
VENDOR INFORMATION & REQUIREMENTS
- This year’s event will be held outdoors. Please plan accordingly.
- Vendors are responsible for providing their own table and chairs (one table and up to two chairs recommended).
- Vendors may bring a tent for their table if desired.
- Vendor space is first come, first served.
VENDOR FEE
- The vendor registration fee is $75.00, due by January 30, 2026.
- Payment may be made at DanceSoulFoundation.com.
- The fee includes:
- Admission for the vendor and one additional helper
- Lunch for both
RAFFLE PRIZE REQUIREMENT
- Vendors are kindly requested to donate a raffle prize valued at $25 or more.
- Product vendors: $25+ value of your product.
- Service vendors: A service offer or coupon paired with a physical item valued at $25+ and your business card.
- All raffle items must be company-branded or include a business card or promotional offer clearly referencing your company name and/or logo.
- Raffle donations must be received by April 1, 2026 and mailed to:
DanceSoul Foundation
ATTN: Kara White
7725 South 37th Way
Phoenix, AZ 85042
- The event coordinator reserves the right to refuse any raffle item deemed inappropriate for the event.
OPTIONAL PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY
- Vendors may (optionally) offer a promotional giveaway such as a coupon, or small item valued at no more than $5.00.
Questions?
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:
Kara White
📞 (480) 442-2330
📧 [email protected]
Nicole Love
📞 (480) 296-0024
📧 [email protected]
We look forward to seeing you there!