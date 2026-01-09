The 6th Annual Royal Tea Party Vendor

VENDOR INFORMATION & REQUIREMENTS

This year’s event will be held outdoors . Please plan accordingly.

Vendors are responsible for providing their own table and chairs (one table and up to two chairs recommended).

Vendors may bring a tent for their table if desired.

Vendor space is first come, first served .

VENDOR FEE

The vendor registration fee is $75.00 , due by January 30, 2026 .

Payment may be made at DanceSoulFoundation.com .

The fee includes:

Admission for the vendor and one additional helper Lunch for both



RAFFLE PRIZE REQUIREMENT

Vendors are kindly requested to donate a raffle prize valued at $25 or more .

Product vendors : $25+ value of your product. Service vendors : A service offer or coupon paired with a physical item valued at $25+ and your business card.

All raffle items must be company-branded or include a business card or promotional offer clearly referencing your company name and/or logo.

Raffle donations must be received by April 1, 2026 and mailed to:

DanceSoul Foundation

ATTN: Kara White

7725 South 37th Way

Phoenix, AZ 85042

The event coordinator reserves the right to refuse any raffle item deemed inappropriate for the event.

OPTIONAL PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY

Vendors may (optionally) offer a promotional giveaway such as a coupon, or small item valued at no more than $5.00 .

Questions?

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:

Kara White

📞 (480) 442-2330

📧 [email protected]

Nicole Love

📞 (480) 296-0024

📧 [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you there!