Dance Soul Foundation

Hosted by

Dance Soul Foundation

About this event

The 6th Annual Royal Tea Party Vendor

6808 S 32nd St

Phoenix, AZ 85042, USA

Vendor Fee
$75

VENDOR INFORMATION & REQUIREMENTS

  • This year’s event will be held outdoors. Please plan accordingly.
  • Vendors are responsible for providing their own table and chairs (one table and up to two chairs recommended).
  • Vendors may bring a tent for their table if desired.
  • Vendor space is first come, first served.

VENDOR FEE

  • The vendor registration fee is $75.00, due by January 30, 2026.
  • Payment may be made at DanceSoulFoundation.com.
  • The fee includes:
    • Admission for the vendor and one additional helper
    • Lunch for both

RAFFLE PRIZE REQUIREMENT

  • Vendors are kindly requested to donate a raffle prize valued at $25 or more.
    • Product vendors: $25+ value of your product.
    • Service vendors: A service offer or coupon paired with a physical item valued at $25+ and your business card.
  • All raffle items must be company-branded or include a business card or promotional offer clearly referencing your company name and/or logo.
  • Raffle donations must be received by April 1, 2026 and mailed to:
    DanceSoul Foundation
    ATTN: Kara White
    7725 South 37th Way
    Phoenix, AZ 85042
  • The event coordinator reserves the right to refuse any raffle item deemed inappropriate for the event.

OPTIONAL PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY

  • Vendors may (optionally) offer a promotional giveaway such as a coupon, or small item valued at no more than $5.00.

Questions?

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:
Kara White
📞 (480) 442-2330
📧 [email protected]

Nicole Love

📞 (480) 296-0024

📧 [email protected]

 

We look forward to seeing you there!

 

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