Hosted by

Oxford-Cambridge Committee of Washington DC

About this event

The 73rd Annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race Dinner

901 17th St NW

Washington, DC 20006, USA

General Admission ($220 minimum)
Pay what you can

Your additional donation will allow the Oxford-Cambridge Committee to book larger venues and to finance speakers' travel expenses. The Committee does not yet have 501c3 status.

Founder's Circle ($250 minimum)
Pay what you can

Your additional donation will allow the Oxford-Cambridge Committee to book larger venues and to finance speakers' travel expenses. The Committee does not yet have 501c3 status.

Waitlist
Free

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Speaker/Guest
Free

Speaker only

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