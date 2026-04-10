The 73rd Annual Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race Dinner

About this event
Your additional donation will allow the Oxford-Cambridge Committee to book larger venues and to finance speakers' travel expenses. The Committee does not yet have 501c3 status.
Your additional donation will allow the Oxford-Cambridge Committee to book larger venues and to finance speakers' travel expenses. The Committee does not yet have 501c3 status.
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Speaker only
$
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