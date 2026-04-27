Project Transforming Hope

Hosted by

Project Transforming Hope

About this event

The 7th Annual Coating Ceremony & Community Celebration

3000 NW 199th St

Miami Gardens, FL 33056, USA

General Donation
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to the ceremony and cocktail hour featuring passed hors d'oeuvres.

The Gold Standard Donation
$100

Enjoy the full program, including access to the ceremony and cocktail hour with passed hors d'oeuvres and signature drink

Platinum Donation
$225

Enjoy the full program, including access to the ceremony and cocktail hour with passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and program reception.

Sponsor a Fellow's Suit, Cohort 8
$330

Fully outfit a Fellow in our next graduating class and program recognition as a Suit Sponsor.

Add a donation for Project Transforming Hope

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!