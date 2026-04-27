The 7th Annual Coating Ceremony & Community Celebration

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the ceremony and cocktail hour featuring passed hors d'oeuvres.
Enjoy the full program, including access to the ceremony and cocktail hour with passed hors d'oeuvres and signature drink
Enjoy the full program, including access to the ceremony and cocktail hour with passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and program reception.
Fully outfit a Fellow in our next graduating class and program recognition as a Suit Sponsor.
$
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