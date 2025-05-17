The 7th Seal of Shekinah Healing Ministry Membership

Colonic Session for new members. Please donate $120, which includes a 1-year membership and 2 colonic sessions. Bundle Packages can also be purchased at the time of the appointment. Cancellations and Changes for ANY reason must be made 48 hours or more in advance. If cancellation or changes are made less than 48 hours in advance, a maximum of 2 cancellations per month. First Two visit includes $ 120, Single Visit, $100, 3 Visit $300, 6 Visit $540, (Coffee, Turpentine, and Wheatgrass available at $5.00 additional per visit.) *45 Minutes