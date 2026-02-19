Player Registration - AbbyStrong Classic 2026

About this event
Your registration includes:
• 4 Person Captain’s Choice tournament play
• Golf cart and unlimited range balls
• Tournament lunch
• Cold beverages
• Awards dinner
• Individual and team prizes
• Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests
• Putting and Driving Range contests
• Complimentary cigars
Your registration includes:
• Being matched to a 4 Person Captain’s Choice team
• Golf cart and unlimited range balls
• Tournament lunch
• Cold beverages
• Awards dinner
• Individual and team prizes
• Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests
• Putting and Driving Range contests
• Complimentary cigars
Includes 2 Mulligans, 1 Poker Game Card, and 1 entry into the Wheelbarrow of Cheer raffle.
$
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