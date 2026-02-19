#AbbyStrong Fights NPC

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#AbbyStrong Fights NPC

About this event

Player Registration - AbbyStrong Classic 2026

3700 Brandermill Pkwy

Midlothian, VA 23112, USA

Foursome Team Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your registration includes:

• 4 Person Captain’s Choice tournament play
• Golf cart and unlimited range balls
• Tournament lunch
• Cold beverages
• Awards dinner
• Individual and team prizes
• Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests
• Putting and Driving Range contests
• Complimentary cigars

Individual Golfer
$150

Your registration includes:

• Being matched to a 4 Person Captain’s Choice team
• Golf cart and unlimited range balls
• Tournament lunch
• Cold beverages
• Awards dinner
• Individual and team prizes
• Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests
• Putting and Driving Range contests
• Complimentary cigars

Play to Win Package
$20

Includes 2 Mulligans, 1 Poker Game Card, and 1 entry into the Wheelbarrow of Cheer raffle.


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