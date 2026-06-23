Basketball CAMP & The Academy Group training July 2026

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Come any of the open dates for training for 1 flat rate at the courts.
8am-NOON
Monday-Thursday July 6th-July 30th
AT THE COURTS Northglenn
Enjoy UNLIMITED Academy Training Tuesday & Thursday's
4:30-5:30pm in July 7th-30th
at Riverdale Ridge HS
8am-Noon At the Courts Monday -Thursday July 6th-July 30th
Please let us know what day you are dropping in!!!
4:30-5:30pm at Riverdale Ridge HS on Tuesday & Thursdays July 7th-30th
Please Let us know which days you will be attending.
$
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