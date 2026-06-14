GAPCL Membership Program

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About the memberships
No expiration
An honorary, merit-based, lifetime appointment reserved exclusively for individuals formally inducted into the Academy registry for outstanding civic or professional excellence in the City of Gary.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Annual: Digital credentials, an honorable mention in the Academy's print registry, and a verbal thank-you during the program.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Annual: Digital credentials, a certificate of appreciation, invitations to Academy roundtables, and a verbal thank-you during the program.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Annual: Corporate logo on the Academy homepage, VIP seating at formal events, an engraved plaque of recognition, and verbal recognition from the podium.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Annual: A reserved table of 8 at the gala, name recognition in the event program and press materials, and verbal recognition from the podium.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Annual: A reserved table of 8 with priority placement, logo on event signage, dedicated recognition as a Diamond Sponsor in press materials and the program, and individual verbal recognition from the podium.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Annual: Top billing as event Presenting Sponsor ("2027 Inaugural Presentation Gala, presented by [Company]"), logo on all event signage, a dedicated speaking moment or video feature during the program, a full-page program ad, and press release placement.
Renews monthly
Monthly: For dedicated individuals looking to sustain the Academy’s mission month-to-month. Includes digital credentials and invitations to community roundtables.
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