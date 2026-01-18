Lens On Records Mish A Foundation

Lens On Records Mish A Foundation

The Access Circle

Access Builder
$15

Renews monthly

Helps sustain consistent access to youth programming, learning spaces, and creative tools.

Access Sustainer
$25

Renews monthly

Provides reliable monthly support that helps keep youth-centered programs running year-round.

Access Champion
$50

Renews monthly

Strengthens long-term program stability and supports expanded youth access and mentorship.

Access Partner
$100

Renews monthly

Helps sustain the infrastructure that allows youth programs and community initiatives to operate with care and accountability.

Build Access Your Way
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

This option allows you to contribute at a level that works for you. Every monthly gift, regardless of amount, helps sustain youth access to learning spaces, creative opportunities, and community-centered support.


Consistent support matters more than size. Thank you for being part of The Access Circle.

