The Access Store powered by The Empact Foundation

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Give the Gift of Dignity to one person.
A Few Features:
* Side Tying
* Bold Patterns
* 1st Gown that can be colored on
* Dignified Clinical Access
* First reversible Gown
Give the Gift of Dignity to a unit.
Tell us what Hospital or Organization and we will donate it on your behalf.
A Few Features:
* Side Tying
* Bold Patterns
* 1st Gown that can be colored on
* Dignified Clinical Access
* First reversible Gown
Transform a Hospital.
Tell us what Hospital or Organization and we will donate it on your behalf. We will design with you!
A Few Features:
* Side Tying
* Bold Patterns
* 1st Gown that can be colored on
* Dignified Clinical Access
* First reversible Gown
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!