Empact Foundation Inc

Offered by

Empact Foundation Inc

About this shop

The Access Store powered by The Empact Foundation

Single Unit item
Single Unit item
Single Unit
$12.99

Give the Gift of Dignity to one person.
A Few Features:
* Side Tying
* Bold Patterns
* 1st Gown that can be colored on
* Dignified Clinical Access
* First reversible Gown

Fund a Unit item
Fund a Unit item
Fund a Unit
$1,000

Give the Gift of Dignity to a unit.

Tell us what Hospital or Organization and we will donate it on your behalf.

A Few Features:
* Side Tying
* Bold Patterns
* 1st Gown that can be colored on
* Dignified Clinical Access
* First reversible Gown

Fund a Hospital item
Fund a Hospital item
Fund a Hospital
$10,000

Transform a Hospital.

Tell us what Hospital or Organization and we will donate it on your behalf. We will design with you!

A Few Features:
* Side Tying
* Bold Patterns
* 1st Gown that can be colored on
* Dignified Clinical Access
* First reversible Gown

Add a donation for Empact Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!