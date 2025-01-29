The Acorn's 45th Anniversary Fundraiser

Single Entry tickets include admission to the Fundraiser including all free activities as well as a meal pass (1 protein, choice of 2 sides, and 1 drink). Each attendee (3 years and older) needs an admission ticket.
Activity Ticket - 1 ticket
$5
Buy activity tickets for the bubble paradise, photo booth, face painters, petting zoo, caricature artist, pony rides and more! Each activity is 1 ticket.
Wine Pull Ticket
$20
This is your chance to win a bottle of wine valued at or above $20! This item can be redeemed by attendees age 21 and older.
NEW EVENT - Adult Musical Chairs
$20
The Fundraiser isn't just about fun for the kids! Parents, sign up to play a childhood favorite game and earn a $100 gift card!
