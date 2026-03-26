The Addiction Connection

Hosted by

The Addiction Connection

About this event

The Patriot Paddle Party

190 Thomas Industry Wy

St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA

Player Ticket
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

All players receive a TAC Sweat Towel

Young Adult Player Ticket (18-26 Year Olds)
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities

All players receive a TAC Sweat Towel

Spectator Ticket
$20

Don't play pickleball? Come support those who do!


Make this a fun family outing by enjoying some of the other offerings that will be available, all while supporting a great ministry!


Event T-Shirt
$20
Available until Jun 5

Submit your size here: https://forms.gle/nQYdJtZTqKyamZ9U9


We will have a limited amount of extras available at the event.

Add a donation for The Addiction Connection

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!