The Patriot Paddle Party

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
All players receive a TAC Sweat Towel
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
All players receive a TAC Sweat Towel
Don't play pickleball? Come support those who do!
Make this a fun family outing by enjoying some of the other offerings that will be available, all while supporting a great ministry!
Submit your size here: https://forms.gle/nQYdJtZTqKyamZ9U9
We will have a limited amount of extras available at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!