The Adult Prom - Radiance in Blue "Hollywood Style"

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket holders will have access to the Premiere Hour, featuring the opportunity to walk the Royal Blue Carpet, enjoy a live DJ, premium cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres, and be part of the buzz before the spotlight hits.
Ticket holders will have access to the Premiere Hour, featuring the opportunity to walk the Royal Blue Carpet, enjoy a live DJ, premium cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres, and be part of the buzz before the spotlight hits.
Table of 8. Premium seating.
Ticket holders will have access to the Premiere Hour, featuring the opportunity to walk the Royal Blue Carpet, enjoy a live DJ, premium cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres, and be part of the buzz before the spotlight hits.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!