Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Iota Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Iota Zeta Chapter

About this event

The Adult Prom - Radiance in Blue "Hollywood Style"

3000 N Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION - SINGLE
$150
Available until May 31

Ticket holders will have access to the Premiere Hour, featuring the opportunity to walk the Royal Blue Carpet, enjoy a live DJ, premium cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres, and be part of the buzz before the spotlight hits.

GENERAL ADMISSION - COUPLE
$275
Available until May 31

Ticket holders will have access to the Premiere Hour, featuring the opportunity to walk the Royal Blue Carpet, enjoy a live DJ, premium cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres, and be part of the buzz before the spotlight hits.

GENERAL ADMISSION - TABLE OF 8
$1,000
Available until May 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8. Premium seating.

Ticket holders will have access to the Premiere Hour, featuring the opportunity to walk the Royal Blue Carpet, enjoy a live DJ, premium cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres, and be part of the buzz before the spotlight hits.

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Iota Zeta Chapter

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